Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Phyllis Deaton "Inky" Cox
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Cox

Phyllis "Inky" Deaton

March 14, 1932

October 21, 2020

Phyllis "Inky" Deaton Cox, 88, of Salem, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Raymond "Poopa" and her son-in-law, Mark Maddox.

She is survived by her daughters, Terri Glaze (Bruce) of Maize, Kansas, Robin Maddox of Salem, Lori Denson (Leon) of Salem, and Lisa Kendrick (Scott) of Roanoke; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A private graveside memorial service was held at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.