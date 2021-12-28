Phyllis P. Middlekauff, 56, of Roanoke, Va., passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at home on Christmas morning, December 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by "her other mother" JoAnn Pruitt.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Harold Pruitt and Patricia Nichols; her only daughter and her "sunshine", Heather Atkins (Tim); brother, Travis Nichols (Debbie); sisters, Traci Dempsey (Doug) and Leslie Fizer; best friend for over 40 years, Sherry Martin; her granddogs, Memphis and Marley, whom she was the best Nana to; caregiver Teddy, numerous very special nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins and friends she met throughout her life.
Many thanks to the medical staff at Lewis Gale Medical Center for caring for her through her many years of extensive medical care. To her church family at Life Church for the years of kindness, generosity, friendship, prayers and helping to ensure she kept her strong faith.
At Phyllis' request, her body will be donated to Anatomy Gifts Registry to support medical research advancements in efforts to discover cures and therapies for medical conditions.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday January 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Life Church, 7422 Deer Branch Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. A reception will follow to honor the amazing person she was to so many … A mother, a sister, a daughter, a mother-in-law, a sister-in-law, an aunt, a friend, a church member, a soul sister, a best friend …. An amazing human being who is no longer in pain or suffering.
I am so shocked to learn of Phyllis´ passing. Such a dear girl who was so easy to talk with. A loving spirit, a kind soul. Thank you for the moments we shared in kinship. We were very much like souls. I´ll miss your face, girl. RIP
Rebecca
Other
January 11, 2022
Sending love and prayers. You were much loved and will be missed.
Mark Dailey
December 31, 2021
Blessed is the one who has concern for helping people. -Psalm 41:1
A woman of courage and strength, Phyllis will be remembered for many things: her empathy for others, her desire to serve in spite of the obstacles she faced, and for being a testimony of truth that all things are possible with God if we put our trust in Him.
Not being one to surrender to pain, disappointments, or loss, Phyllis joined the card ministry at Life Church and served faithfully as she focused her attention on those in need of moral support and spiritual guidance.
Armed with love and so much to give, Phyllis picked up pen and paper and etched across its pages words of hope and encouragement to those who needed God's light in dark and trying times.
Having worked alongside of Phyllis in the card ministry and also being a blessed recipient of her kind words of encouragement, I can say that this "star" will forever shine in the life and heart of those who knew her. And there's no doubt she left this world a better place just by being in it.
Sincere prayers to both family and friends,
Diane Wright
Diane Wright
Friend
December 29, 2021
Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. - Psalm 116: 15
Dear family and friends,
In life, God watched over Phyllis. In the hours she entered into the valley of the shadow of death, God was there, all the way. He did not forsake her in the most dreadful hours of her life and He certainly would not abandon her at the end of her life.
Her hope is now complete. Her life has just begun. And she would want you to know that the same love that carried her through so many long and difficult days will now carry you.
Praying God's peace and comfort be with you now and in the days ahead.
Most sincerely yours, Life Church
Life Church
Family
December 29, 2021
While I am very saddened at Phyl's passing, I am happy for her that the suffering, the surgeries and the pain are gone! I look forward to seeing her in Heaven with her glorified body! She was such a dear while going through all she encountered, I can only imagine what great she will do as a fully healed servant!
RIP Cuz! You will be missed! Thanks for all the positive you shared through your pain!
To Pat and Harold Dean....words cannot help during such times, and if they did, I sure haven't learned them yet! You, too are loved and my prayers for comfort and peace during this will see you through and each day, may your faith in the One Phyl trusted grow!