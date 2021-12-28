Blessed is the one who has concern for helping people. -Psalm 41:1 A woman of courage and strength, Phyllis will be remembered for many things: her empathy for others, her desire to serve in spite of the obstacles she faced, and for being a testimony of truth that all things are possible with God if we put our trust in Him. Not being one to surrender to pain, disappointments, or loss, Phyllis joined the card ministry at Life Church and served faithfully as she focused her attention on those in need of moral support and spiritual guidance. Armed with love and so much to give, Phyllis picked up pen and paper and etched across its pages words of hope and encouragement to those who needed God's light in dark and trying times. Having worked alongside of Phyllis in the card ministry and also being a blessed recipient of her kind words of encouragement, I can say that this "star" will forever shine in the life and heart of those who knew her. And there's no doubt she left this world a better place just by being in it. Sincere prayers to both family and friends, Diane Wright

Diane Wright Friend December 29, 2021