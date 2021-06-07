Pieter Jager, 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Originally from the Netherlands, he lived in Roanoke for the last 30 years. Preceded in death by wife of nearly 50 years, Myra Jager, who left us nearly a year ago, June 2020. He had many fond memories of meeting and falling in love with Myra in Paris.
Survived by children, Yvette Mays (Paul), Jeremy Jager (Cathy), Joshua Jager (Kristen), and Marissa Phillips (Fred). He is also survived by six beloved grandchildren, Jacob, Sophia, Issac, Chloe, Olivia, and Dylan.
Despite a severe stroke in 1995, Piet was a strong survivor, being proud of his work at ECPI, his role as a deacon at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church and "painting, painting, painting" watercolors on a daily basis.
Funeral services will be at Oakeys South chapel on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. As he would often say, "Always God." Many thanks to the caring staff at Salem Health and Rehabilitation Center.
I´m so sorry for your family´s loss. I enjoyed seeing his artwork and seeing both Piet and Myra at RCPC.
Katherine Shaver
June 12, 2021
I am so sad to hear of Piet's death. I was a neighbor and friend who loved his paintings. There are 5 of his painting hanging in my front hall. I look at them often and smile as I remember my introduction to Piet as he yelled "paintings! paintings! paintings!" from his front porch. I went over and looked at the artwork and we became immediate friends. I will miss him.
Michelle S Bennett
Friend
June 8, 2021
My dear big brother. You have been an important part of my life since the day I was born. So often, whether I accepted it or not, you showed me the way. Your faith and your steadfastness were amazing and will always serve as markers in my life. I will miss you my brother. Rest in Peace.
John Jager
June 7, 2021
Please know Yvette than you, your children, and family, will be in my thoughts and prayers as you lay your father to rest tomorrow.
May God wrap you in his gentle comfort that only he
can give you.
And in time heal your heart from the pain of your loss .
My deepest Sympathy