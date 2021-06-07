Pieter Jager



June 5, 2021



Pieter Jager, 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 5, 2021.



Originally from the Netherlands, he lived in Roanoke for the last 30 years. Preceded in death by wife of nearly 50 years, Myra Jager, who left us nearly a year ago, June 2020. He had many fond memories of meeting and falling in love with Myra in Paris.



Survived by children, Yvette Mays (Paul), Jeremy Jager (Cathy), Joshua Jager (Kristen), and Marissa Phillips (Fred). He is also survived by six beloved grandchildren, Jacob, Sophia, Issac, Chloe, Olivia, and Dylan.



Despite a severe stroke in 1995, Piet was a strong survivor, being proud of his work at ECPI, his role as a deacon at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church and "painting, painting, painting" watercolors on a daily basis.



Funeral services will be at Oakeys South chapel on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. As he would often say, "Always God." Many thanks to the caring staff at Salem Health and Rehabilitation Center.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 7, 2021.