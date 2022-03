Priscilla P. JonesDecember 21, 2021Priscilla P. Jones, 78, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.She is survived by her daughter, Kim Gilkeson and husband, Chris; son, Randy Jones and wife, Julie; grandchildren, Courtney, Eric, and Connor; and brother, Doug Pence.The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel. The funeral service will be private. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com