Priscilla P. Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Priscilla P. Jones

December 21, 2021

Priscilla P. Jones, 78, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim Gilkeson and husband, Chris; son, Randy Jones and wife, Julie; grandchildren, Courtney, Eric, and Connor; and brother, Doug Pence.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel. The funeral service will be private. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd. , Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are deeply sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Dorothy, Michael & Amber Mundy
Friend
December 26, 2021
