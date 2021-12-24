Priscilla P. Jones
December 21, 2021
Priscilla P. Jones, 78, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Gilkeson and husband, Chris; son, Randy Jones and wife, Julie; grandchildren, Courtney, Eric, and Connor; and brother, Doug Pence.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel. The funeral service will be private. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 24, 2021.