Priscilla Burns Moore
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory - Radford
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Priscilla Burns Moore

November 12, 1936 - June 28, 2021

Priscilla Burns Moore, 84, of Radford, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021. She was born and raised in Sligo, Pa., to the late Clair and Ruth Burns. Also preceding her in death were her brother, Richard Burns, and sisters, Gladys Shoup and Kathleen Craig.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, David Moore; a son, James and wife Chelsea Moore of Spotsylvania; daughter, Susan and husband, Mike Blankenship, of Appomattox; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Priscilla was a compassionate and gracious lady who deeply loved her family and her many friends and was happiest when surrounded by them.

She graduated from Sligo High School in 1954 and earned a B.S. degree in elementary education from Clarion State Teachers College in 1959. That same year she moved to Athens, Ohio with her husband, Dave, where she taught special education for two years. In 1961, they moved to Warren, Mich. where she taught first grade for two years before relocating to Radford where her husband accepted a position at Radford College. In 1965, they moved to Raleigh, N.C., where her husband began work on a Ph.D. During the next two years Priscilla gave birth to their two children while supporting her husband in his university studies. They moved back to Radford in 1967 where Priscilla completed a M.S. degree in Elementary Guidance. She was soon employed by the Radford City School System to establish the first elementary level guidance program in the three elementary schools. She continued her work as a guidance counselor, providing critically important guidance and counseling for thousands of Radford City elementary students until she retired in 1999.

Priscilla loved to be with people and was a member of First Baptist Church, a member of P.E.O., a philanthropic organization that provides educational opportunities for female students worldwide, and enjoyed singing, dancing, shopping, traveling, and always looked forward to playing bridge with her many friends.

Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church in Radford at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, with the Rev. Diana White and the Rev. Kent Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Radford, 215 3rd Avenue, Radford, VA 24141, or to the charity of your choice.

The Moore family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
215 3rd Avenue, Radford , VA
Jul
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
215 3rd Avenue, Radford , VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory - Radford
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was looking for something else and came across this by happenstance. I had no idea she'd passed away. I knew her best as a guidance counselor from elementary school, but it really blew my mind when I found out she lived so close to someone else I knew. I was going to visit Elsie and Donald when I was a kid and then I saw Mrs. Moore right down the street. I thought to myself, "Wait, what? No way!" But it wound up being kind of neat. I knew Mike and Susan were dating, but was too young to put two and two together about Mrs. Moore being Susan's mom. Every time from then on when I'd go to Elsie's and I saw her outside I'd be sure to go, "Hi, Mrs. Moore!" She was also pretty special on a personal level. I was dealing with some tough situations in sixth grade. She noticed and took a proactive approach to make sure I was ok. So much so that she personally came to my home with Elsie to talk with me. Not because she had to, but because she cared. Mike, Susan, Moores and Blankenships, sincerest condolences on your loss.
Daniel P
July 19, 2021
To the Moores & the Blankenships, all family and dear friends,

I am sad that we have lost our beautiful in-law, Priscilla. She was always a ray of sunshine, a hug, a sweet word. She reminded me that cheerfulness was godliness. Bob and I will miss Priscilla very much. Our hearts go out to Dave, Jim, Susan and families for the terrible year and loss. We love you dearly.
Bob and Tina White
Family
July 5, 2021
On behalf of the Bruns family we are sad to see Mrs. Moore had passed. Out thoughts and prayers go out to the family. Our Mom and Dad loved her greatly ❤
Robert Bruns Jr
Friend
July 5, 2021
Dear Dave and Family, Sending our sincere sympathy on Priscilla’s passing. She was such a lovely, friendly person, and will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure to know her. With Love, John and Betty Johnson
John & Betty Johnson
Friend
July 5, 2021
Priscilla was a very kind and sweet person to know in the school. And afterward, when she retired she was the same. May God´s bless her.
Kathy Maurer
Work
July 5, 2021
She was a wonderful lady and she taught me to enjoy iced coffee! We had some good times together!
Dog Long
July 4, 2021
Terry and Joan Shoup
June 30, 2021
My Aunt Priscilla always made me feel special every time I talked to her. She was always interested in what you were up to in your life. The only bad part was not being able to see her more often. My Uncle Dave and Aunt Priscilla lead by example. They represented the word family and love to a T. I will never forget you Aunt Priscilla.
Terry Shoup
Family
June 30, 2021
May your memories bring you both joy and comfort. Priscilla was great person.
Patricia Saunders
Friend
June 30, 2021
We are so sorry for your lose. Priscilla was such a gracious lady. It was such a pleasure to work with her at Belle Heth through the years. She touched so many children she dealt with and always had kind words for everyone. The school system was lucky to have her employed. God Bless this lady and the Moore family.
The Alderman’s
Ken Alderman
Coworker
June 30, 2021
Pricilla was my friend in teaching and in Bridge for many years, She was a gracious lady and will be greatly missed.
Jean Umberger
Friend
June 29, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. God bless the Moore family.
Brtty Branch
Friend
June 29, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We will be praying for your family. God bless. Tara and Matt Skewes
Tara Skewes
Neighbor
June 29, 2021
I loved Mrs. Moore! She was my guidance counselor at Kuhn Barnett. She helped me in so many wonderful ways. I would often see her in Wal-Mart and she would want an update on what I was doing. My condolences to the Moore family.
Becky Ritter
Student
June 28, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. We are truly sorry for your loss. Priscilla was always friendly and anxious to talk about her children and grandchildren and wanted to hear about mine. One sweet lady.
Wanda and Larry Humphrey
Acquaintance
June 28, 2021
So many fond memories of Priscilla, Olga and I are truly saddened.
Bill Yerrick
June 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results