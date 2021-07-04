I was looking for something else and came across this by happenstance. I had no idea she'd passed away. I knew her best as a guidance counselor from elementary school, but it really blew my mind when I found out she lived so close to someone else I knew. I was going to visit Elsie and Donald when I was a kid and then I saw Mrs. Moore right down the street. I thought to myself, "Wait, what? No way!" But it wound up being kind of neat. I knew Mike and Susan were dating, but was too young to put two and two together about Mrs. Moore being Susan's mom. Every time from then on when I'd go to Elsie's and I saw her outside I'd be sure to go, "Hi, Mrs. Moore!" She was also pretty special on a personal level. I was dealing with some tough situations in sixth grade. She noticed and took a proactive approach to make sure I was ok. So much so that she personally came to my home with Elsie to talk with me. Not because she had to, but because she cared. Mike, Susan, Moores and Blankenships, sincerest condolences on your loss.

Daniel P July 19, 2021