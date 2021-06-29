Menu
Rachel Flinchum Mabry
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Rachel Flinchum Mabry

September 15, 1937 - June 27, 2021

Rachel Flinchum Mabry, 83, of Radford, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. at the Radford Health and Rehab.

She was a member of Radford Church of Christ and was especially known for her love for baking cakes and she loved Christmas. She retired from Radford Hospital where she worked in billing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Mabry; father and mother, Noah and Ethel Flinchum; and brother, Daniel Flinchum.

Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Dale Elkins of Radford; nephew, Douglas (Sherry) Elkins of Radford; great-niece, Elishia Elkins; great-nephew, Cameron Elkins; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Radford Church of Christ. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with John Croft and Rudolph Shelburne officiating. Interment will follow in West View Cemetery in Radford.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Radford Church of Christ.

The Mabry family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Radford Church of Christ
VA
Jun
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Radford Church of Christ
VA
Jun
30
Interment
West View Cemetery
Radford, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolence to the family.
Michael Graham
Friend
June 29, 2021
My friend Rachel and sister Barbara and I worked together many years at Radford Community Hospital. My love to you Rachel in heaven.
Marceline Hunter
Friend
June 29, 2021
Rachel was a wonderful person and a true Christian. I loved her very much and will miss our long phone conversations and my occasional trips back to Radford so I could visit with her. We worked together at the old RCH. I am praying for her family.
Rena Farley
Friend
June 28, 2021
My Aunt was a kind and gentle soul that I enjoyed spending time with when I was very young. Rest in God's arms and rejoice with your husband Donald.
Jennifer Croy Bostic
Family
June 28, 2021
Will miss seeing her so much. Much love and prayers for her family.
Barbara Bove
Friend
June 28, 2021
