Rachel Flinchum Mabry
September 15, 1937 - June 27, 2021
Rachel Flinchum Mabry, 83, of Radford, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. at the Radford Health and Rehab.
She was a member of Radford Church of Christ and was especially known for her love for baking cakes and she loved Christmas. She retired from Radford Hospital where she worked in billing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Mabry; father and mother, Noah and Ethel Flinchum; and brother, Daniel Flinchum.
Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Dale Elkins of Radford; nephew, Douglas (Sherry) Elkins of Radford; great-niece, Elishia Elkins; great-nephew, Cameron Elkins; and many other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Radford Church of Christ. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with John Croft and Rudolph Shelburne officiating. Interment will follow in West View Cemetery in Radford.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Radford Church of Christ.
The Mabry family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 29, 2021.