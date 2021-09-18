Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rachel Cabiness Overbay
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Rachel Cabiness Overbay

October 26, 1924 - September 15, 2021

Rachel Cabiness Overbay of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the age of 96. She was retired from Salem V.A. Medical Center.

Rachel was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Overbay; parents, Clay and Mary Cabiness; and brothers, Russel, Paul and Billy Cabiness.

She is survived by her sister, Jauanita Jones (George); brother, Jackie Cabiness (Patti); and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Berkshire Health Care and Good Samaritan Hospice.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton with Pastor Alan Clark officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.