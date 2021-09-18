Rachel Cabiness Overbay
October 26, 1924 - September 15, 2021
Rachel Cabiness Overbay of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the age of 96. She was retired from Salem V.A. Medical Center.
Rachel was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Overbay; parents, Clay and Mary Cabiness; and brothers, Russel, Paul and Billy Cabiness.
She is survived by her sister, Jauanita Jones (George); brother, Jackie Cabiness (Patti); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Berkshire Health Care and Good Samaritan Hospice.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton with Pastor Alan Clark officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 18, 2021.