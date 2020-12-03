Rafie Mender Malouf
December 2, 2020
Rafie Mender Malouf, 80, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
He was a member and longtime usher at Shenandoah Baptist Church where he worked with the Awana Program.
Rafie was preceded in death by seven siblings and is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Lenore Smith Malouf; two sons, Robert R. Malouf and Rodney D. Malouf; granddaughter, Haley Muncy; one brother, Andy Malouf; sister-in-law, Edna Riley; brother-in-law, Jack W. Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with Pastor Mark Hopkins officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Camp Eagle through Shenandoah Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 3, 2020.