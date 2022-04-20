Menu
Ralph G. Amos Jr.
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
Ralph G. Amos Jr.

April 16, 1928 - April 18, 2022

Ralph G. Amos Jr., 94, widower of Emily Johnson Amos, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022. In addition to his wife of 70 years, he was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph G. Amos Sr. and Carrie Wilson Amos; and sister, Bonnie Lincoln.

Ralph was born and raised on Lee Avenue in Roanoke and attended William Fleming High School, after which he served in the U.S. Navy. He worked for and retired from Appalachian Power Company following 42 years of service. He was a member of Wildhurst Presbyterian Church, an avid Washington Nationals fan and enjoyed going to the beach with his family, old westerns, and working in his yard.

He will be missed and remembered by his sons, Gilbert L. "Gil" Amos, Robert A. "Rob" Amos, and David R. "Dave" Amos and his wife, Tammy; grandchildren, Ryan A. Amos and his wife, Susan Francia, and Sean M. Amos and his wife, Natalie; great-grandson, Alexander "Bear" Amos; sister-in-law, Louise Weaver; nieces, Lou Clark and her husband, David, and Linda Johnson; and nephew, Philip Weaver and his wife, Mary.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Gareth Stephenson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Friendship Health & Rehab Center South for their care and compassion.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Rd
Published by Roanoke Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Apr
23
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
VA
