Ralph Dwayne HaleFebruary 8, 1940 - April 9, 2022Ralph Dwayne Hale, 82, of Ferrum, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his home on the farm due to complications of pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his family.Ralph was born February 8, 1940, in Ferrum to the late Dalton John Hale and Betty Cooper Hale. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Rakes Hale and his brother, Donald Hale.He is survived by his sons, Dwayne and Nathan Hale; one step-son, Mark Nichols; one step-daughter, Sandi Feather and her husband, Rob; four step-grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Burnice, Coy, and Berkley Hale, his three brothers as well as three sisters, Doris Berry, Elva Bourne, Shirley Whitlow, and many cherished friends.Ralph's reputation as "The King of Moonshine", preceded him. In addition to the moonshine business he loved, he was also known for his love of farming, bluegrass music, and giving a helping hand to those in need. The community, friends and family will greatly miss him.All services will be private. Interment will take place in the Kemper Hale Family Cemetery, Sawmill Rd, Ferrum, Va.