Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ralph Dwayne Hale
Ralph Dwayne Hale

February 8, 1940 - April 9, 2022

Ralph Dwayne Hale, 82, of Ferrum, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his home on the farm due to complications of pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his family.

Ralph was born February 8, 1940, in Ferrum to the late Dalton John Hale and Betty Cooper Hale. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Rakes Hale and his brother, Donald Hale.

He is survived by his sons, Dwayne and Nathan Hale; one step-son, Mark Nichols; one step-daughter, Sandi Feather and her husband, Rob; four step-grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Burnice, Coy, and Berkley Hale, his three brothers as well as three sisters, Doris Berry, Elva Bourne, Shirley Whitlow, and many cherished friends.

Ralph's reputation as "The King of Moonshine", preceded him. In addition to the moonshine business he loved, he was also known for his love of farming, bluegrass music, and giving a helping hand to those in need. The community, friends and family will greatly miss him.

All services will be private. Interment will take place in the Kemper Hale Family Cemetery, Sawmill Rd, Ferrum, Va.

Flora Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.florafuneralservice.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.