Ralph David Jones Jr.



April 19, 1964 - December 23, 2021



"Ride On"



Ralph David Jones Jr., 57, of Atlantic Beach, Florida (formerly of Roanoke) passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021.



David was a very stern and particular man with a heart bigger than life itself. As a very hard-working man he worked every day of his life for his family. David made friends everywhere he went. He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles everywhere. He loved his Harleys so much that he kept them in his living room. His wisdom, humor, advice, many many sayings and unconditional love will always be missed. Big Dave made such an impact on all of our hearts he could never be forgotten and will always be loved.



He is survived by his mother "momma", Kala L. Heald; brother, Jason Jones; little sisters, Darlene Anderson and Michelle Griggs; daughter, Amber Nicole Jones-Brown (Baby Miles); son, David B. Jones "little David"; much loved grandbabies, Layla M. Jones, Isaiah S. Jones and Jeremiah D. Jones; God daughter, Caylieghs Hayes; best friends, Paul Fulcher and Curtis Hayes.



The family will honor "Big David's" request that his body be cremated and that there be no formal funeral service. Please contact Amber Brown (904)613-5178 for memorial service information.



