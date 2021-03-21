Ralph Roope



May 17, 1932 - March 13, 2021



Ralph Elwood Roope, 88, of Hampton, Va., died on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hampton, Va. Ralph was a long-time resident of the Galax/Hillsville area. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Irene Davis Roope. He was born on May 17, 1932 in Bland County, to the late John and Bertie Roope.



Ralph was a 1953 graduate of Pulaski High School. He was employed at Radford Army Ammunition Plant as a security guard and retired in 2000 after 25 years of service. He was also an active member of the Fairview Ruritan Club and the Gladeville United Methodist Church.



Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Diane Roope of Hampton; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Ron Mills of Raleigh, N.C.; brother and sister-in-law Fred and Virgie Roope of Pulaski; four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held later this year at Gladeville United Methodist Church in Galax and inurnment will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in Dublin.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ralph's name be made to Gladeville United Methodist Church, 103 Cranberry Road, Galax, VA 24333.



Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home



2551 N Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA 23666



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 21, 2021.