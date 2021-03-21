Ralph Elwood Roope, 88, of Hampton, Va., died on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hampton, Va. Ralph was a long-time resident of the Galax/Hillsville area. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Irene Davis Roope. He was born on May 17, 1932 in Bland County, to the late John and Bertie Roope.
Ralph was a 1953 graduate of Pulaski High School. He was employed at Radford Army Ammunition Plant as a security guard and retired in 2000 after 25 years of service. He was also an active member of the Fairview Ruritan Club and the Gladeville United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Diane Roope of Hampton; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Ron Mills of Raleigh, N.C.; brother and sister-in-law Fred and Virgie Roope of Pulaski; four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held later this year at Gladeville United Methodist Church in Galax and inurnment will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in Dublin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ralph's name be made to Gladeville United Methodist Church, 103 Cranberry Road, Galax, VA 24333.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home.
3 Entries
So very sorry for your loss. He sure looked alot like my dad Willie Guy Roope. May the goodness in him live on in his family. Linda Roope-Shields
Linda Roope-Shields
March 21, 2021
I am sorry to learn of the passing of your Father. I became acquainted with him as he was the guard that I used to frequent on my way in and on my way out. He was a very sweet man. May God be with you and your family at this difficult time. Keeping you in my prayers.
ann sarratt
March 21, 2021
So sorry to hear of his passing. I have many fond memories of vacations with my best friend Melissa and Ralph and Irene.