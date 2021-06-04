Menu
Randall Lee Jamison
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Randall Lee Jamison

A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, Randall Lee Jamison, 69, of Floyd, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack at work on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Jamison; two brothers, Steve Jamison (Brenda) and Ray Jamison (Angela); his three children, Jason (Kim), Marty (Megan), and Alethea; and three grandchildren: Lilliana (19), Draedon (15), and Emerald (2). He was born on March 10, 1952 in Roanoke, Virginia, and had currently resided in Floyd, Virginia. He graduated from Cave Spring High School in1970 and received Architectural Degree from Virginia Tech in 1975.

Randy owned a consignment store in Christiansburg, Va., "The Designer Consigner". He had a private architectural practice and was an AIA affiliate. He also held a position for President Clinton's New River Consortium and was a tourism start-up director for the localities in our area. He spent several years on the Board of Directors for the Jacksonville Center for the Arts in Floyd. He married Kathleen on September 1, 1990, while living in Virginia Beach, when he also became the father to the three children. They moved to Floyd in 1991 where they spent the next 30 years living, growing and experiencing life together.

Randy believed you didn't need a traditional education as much as developing a trade or talent to feed yourself and family and contribute to the community in which you lived. He was 36 years sober and a living example of a second chance at life. He loved his dogs and Arabian horses. He loved his community and the unique places in our nearby localities and worked to serve the community in his shop. He is much loved and is missed beyond words.

A life-celebration community "pot-luck picnic" will be held Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Bisset Park, Shelter #2, from 4 until 7 p.m. in Radford, Virginia. Anyone knowing and loving Randy is invited. Please bring a chair(s) and a covered dish or packaged food to share after the music and stories. The dress is casual.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Ride-A-Rescue, Inc, 3390 Roanoke Street, Christiansburg, VA 24073.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bisset Park, Shelter #2
Radford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
I just saw the posting on Facebook about the Designer Consignor being closed. So sad to hear about Randy. my wife and I owned a bed and breakfast in Christiansburg. There was a plate in his shop that had the bed and breakfast painted on it. Naturally, we bought it and it was on display for our guests to see. We had to sell the bed and breakfast when my wife was diagnosed with cancer in 2019. Sadly she passed in 2021. The plate that we purchased is still on display. The new owners love it. Prayers and blessings!
Bernard Wurtzburger
Other
February 27, 2022
So sorry to learn of Randy´s death. I have lots of memories that include him during our teen years. Sending prayers to his family.
Lynne Overstreet
Friend
June 17, 2021
A very special friend from high school and Oak Grove Mick or Mack. So sorry for your loss!!!
Michelle Kenley Mowles
Friend
June 4, 2021
many good memories to keep, my feeling, based on lewis, louise,m0n ,wife: is a long end of life illness is worst thing to experience for all
carol jamison
June 4, 2021
