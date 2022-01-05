Randall T. "Randy" Sperger
January 16, 1964 - December 31, 2021
Randall T. "Randy" Sperger, 57, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021. He was born and lived his entire life in Roanoke, Virginia.
Preceding him in death were his father, Richard "Dick" Sperger, and his brother, Richard "Richie" Sperger.
Randy is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lynn Sperger; his son, Evan Sperger; his mother, Joe Ann Sperger; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Craig and Ruth Larson of Williamsburg, Va.; nephew, Rob Larson; nieces, Caroline and Abby Larson; his beloved dog, Norman; and his best friend of 50 years, Dan Powell.
Randy was a graduate Patrick Henry High School and Radford University (where he was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma honor society). He worked for Appalachian Power for 30 years and had been looking forward to retiring in two years.
Randy had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh and joke with everyone he met (he and Dan would drive us crazy with their inside jokes). He loved listening to music and talking to members of his music forum (who started out as strangers but would become good friends), joking about and repeating lines from Seinfeld with his friend, Joe, and genuinely having a great time with our amazing neighbors at all of our get togethers in the cul-de-sac. He was a great caregiver, especially to his wonderful mom, Joe Ann.
Randy was a life-long Atlanta Braves fan, enjoyed playing golf and was known for always having a meticulously clean car. He loved his entire family so much, but his greatest joy in life was watching his son grow into the wonderful young man he is today. He was so proud to be Evan's dad!
The family would like to sincerely thank the doctors and nurses of Carilion Roanoke Memorial's ICU/Critical Care and Palliative Care for their kindness and compassion during Randy's recent illness.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel. Visitation with the family will be held immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Randy's name to Angels of Assisi or to the Humane Society. Randy enjoyed the love and companionship of dogs throughout his life, and we want to share this love as part of his legacy. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 5, 2022.