Lynn, we are so so sad to hear about Randy. Don and I are sending you our prayers and hope for some peace for you and Evan. We cannot imagine the pain and emptiness you must be feeling. We will always remember Randy laughing and cuddling with his dog, loving his family and bringing joy to everyone. The angels are now blessed with his presence and we are blessed for our time with him. I´m so sorry we were not able to come to his memorial service. Although it´s been awhile since we have seen each other, we remember all of our times together with joy and laughter. I hope you find some peace through this difficult time.

Linda and Don Welte Friend January 8, 2022