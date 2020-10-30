Menu
Randall Wayne "Randy" Campbell
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
CAMPBELL

Randall Wayne "Randy"

March 24, 1959

October 28, 2020

Randall Wayne "Randy" Campbell, 61, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was born on March 24, 1959.

Randy was preceded in death by his father, Walter L. Campbell Sr.

Surviving are his son, Chris Campbell; mother, Betty Wheeler Campbell; sisters, Linda Waldron and husband, David, Cheryl Entsminger and husband, Ronnie, and Pam Campbell; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special nephew, Hiram "Scott" E. Campbell III.

Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton with Pastor Jason Bennett officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 30, 2020.
