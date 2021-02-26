Menu
Randolph Eston Smith
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA
Randolph Eston Smith

July 2, 1942 - February 23, 2021

Randolph Eston Smith, 78, of Moneta, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at his residence. He was born on July 2, 1942, in Charleston, W.Va. a son of the late, Emmett Eston Smith and Opal Holiday Smith. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his brothers, Roger, and Basil Smith.

Randy served his country in the United States Navy as Senior Chief for 27 years. He was the most caring, soft hearted and loving family man. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and family so much. After retiring Randy and his wife moved to Smith Mountain Lake to enjoy boating, fishing, and volunteering. He was a member of the local VFW, American Legion and Fleet Reserves. He was loved by so many and will be missed each day.

Randy is survived by his loving wife, Jewell C. Smith; four children, Vicki Esteves, James Smith and wife, Lori, Terri Cooke and husband, Eugene, and Michael Smith and his significant other, Terri Hickman; four grandchildren, Matthew, Jesika, Jett and Jade; four great-grandchildren, Connor, Cole, Cillian and Chase; two sisters-in-law, Jan Smith and Sandy Smith. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Randy's memory please consider the Wounded Warrior Project.

A graveside service and celebration of Randy's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Wallace Memorial Cemetery in Clintonville, W.Va. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.

Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Wallace Memorial Cemetery
Clintonville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Vicki, please know your Kaiser family is keeping you in our thoughts and prayers. Condolences to you and your family over the loss of your dad. God Bless!
Kaiser Permanente Employee Health Nurses
February 26, 2021
