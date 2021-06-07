Menu
Randy Nelson Austin
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Randy Nelson Austin

June 3, 2021

Randy Nelson Austin of Boones Mill, Virginia passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the age of 62. Randy recently retired after 44 years at the John Deere dealership in Rocky Mount, Virginia where he was an invaluable master mechanic. His work ethic and meticulous craftsmanship was well known among the community. His hobbies included hunting, enjoying the outdoors, tinkering and spending time with family. Randy had a passion for riding motorcycles. Including taking his Harley Davidsons out for multiple poker runs, enjoying the Blue Ridge Parkway and trail riding with his dirt bike.

Survived by his wife, Donna; daughter, Michelle and her husband, Jonathan Holley; son, Nelson and his wife, Amy; parents, William and Shirley; brother, James; sister, Pat and her husband, James Waugh; sister, Rosemary and her husband, Ricky Hall; sister, Joan; grandchildren, Ethan, Elena, Kylee along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Flora Funeral in Rocky Mount, Virginia. The viewing will be from 5 until 7 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association in Randy's memory.

Randy will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Viewing
5:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Jun
8
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was trying to reconnect with people from my young years and came across this it broke my heart! Randy always had such a big heart and a big beautiful smile I couldn't have been much more than 13 or 14 when I first met him he used to ride his dirt bike along with us when we rode our horses. Last time I saw him must have been at least 40 years ago he was excited about his first child on the way God bless him and his family he won't be forgotten
Lenoir Tucker
Friend
September 12, 2021
Hello Nelson (& Amy) Im lindseys sister & I wanted to send my deepest sympathy, I am so sorry for your loss. I am praying for you all God bless
Phyllis turner
June 7, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
June 7, 2021
