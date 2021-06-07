I was trying to reconnect with people from my young years and came across this it broke my heart! Randy always had such a big heart and a big beautiful smile I couldn't have been much more than 13 or 14 when I first met him he used to ride his dirt bike along with us when we rode our horses. Last time I saw him must have been at least 40 years ago he was excited about his first child on the way God bless him and his family he won't be forgotten

Lenoir Tucker Friend September 12, 2021