Randy Nelson Austin
June 3, 2021
Randy Nelson Austin of Boones Mill, Virginia passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the age of 62. Randy recently retired after 44 years at the John Deere dealership in Rocky Mount, Virginia where he was an invaluable master mechanic. His work ethic and meticulous craftsmanship was well known among the community. His hobbies included hunting, enjoying the outdoors, tinkering and spending time with family. Randy had a passion for riding motorcycles. Including taking his Harley Davidsons out for multiple poker runs, enjoying the Blue Ridge Parkway and trail riding with his dirt bike.
Survived by his wife, Donna; daughter, Michelle and her husband, Jonathan Holley; son, Nelson and his wife, Amy; parents, William and Shirley; brother, James; sister, Pat and her husband, James Waugh; sister, Rosemary and her husband, Ricky Hall; sister, Joan; grandchildren, Ethan, Elena, Kylee along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Flora Funeral in Rocky Mount, Virginia. The viewing will be from 5 until 7 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association
in Randy's memory.
Randy will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 7, 2021.