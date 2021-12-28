Menu
Randy Lee Williams
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Randy Lee Williams

December 26, 2021

Randy Lee Williams, 59, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with his mom, dad, brother and sister on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

He retired after more than 25 years in the dairy business. Randy was a loving husband, father and Ppaw and he will be missed tremendously by his family.

He was preceded in death by parents, Houston and Florence Williams; brother, Eddie Williams; and sister, Eulalia Cox.

Randy is survived by his soulmate of 22 years, Lisa F. Williams; sons, Travis Williams, and Bobby Williams and his wife, Erin; grandson, Jaxon Williams, the light of his life; sister, Rowena Epperly and her husband, Terry; brothers, Calvin Williams Jr. and wife, Barbara, J.D. Williams and his wife, Cindy, and Gary Williams and his wife, Jean; mother-in-law, Helen Turner; father-in-law, Wayne Ferguson and his wife, Ann; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Don Summerville officiating. Interment will follow at Ferguson Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Dec
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Lisa and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Kristi Henry
December 31, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Prayers to the family for comfort and peace
Dale and Becki
Friend
December 29, 2021
Really sorry to hear of Randy´s passing. He was a good man and we always talked and had good conversations. We usually talked about old cars and just life in general and I will miss seeing him and having those talks. My Prayers to his wife and family.
Jeff Montgomery
Friend
December 29, 2021
Lisa, my thoughts & prayers are with you and your family. I am so very sorry for your loss.
Kelly Boshe
December 28, 2021
We send our deepest sympathy to the entire family. We are so sorry for your loss.
Bill and Sue Van Name
December 28, 2021
Lisa and family, I am so sorry to learn about Randy's passing. I haven't seen you all in a good while, but I am so appreciative of the kindness you practiced toward a mutual young child we all know and love. Prayers for you, Lisa and the whole family.
Marcia Tyler
December 28, 2021
