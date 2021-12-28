Randy Lee Williams
December 26, 2021
Randy Lee Williams, 59, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with his mom, dad, brother and sister on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
He retired after more than 25 years in the dairy business. Randy was a loving husband, father and Ppaw and he will be missed tremendously by his family.
He was preceded in death by parents, Houston and Florence Williams; brother, Eddie Williams; and sister, Eulalia Cox.
Randy is survived by his soulmate of 22 years, Lisa F. Williams; sons, Travis Williams, and Bobby Williams and his wife, Erin; grandson, Jaxon Williams, the light of his life; sister, Rowena Epperly and her husband, Terry; brothers, Calvin Williams Jr. and wife, Barbara, J.D. Williams and his wife, Cindy, and Gary Williams and his wife, Jean; mother-in-law, Helen Turner; father-in-law, Wayne Ferguson and his wife, Ann; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Don Summerville officiating. Interment will follow at Ferguson Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 28, 2021.