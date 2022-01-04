Menu
Ray Robinson Bird
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA
Ray Robinson Bird

December 31, 2021

Ray Robinson Bird, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, December 31, 2021.

He was a member of Colonial Baptist Church. Ray retired from Norfolk and Western as a mechanical supervisor in the Roanoke Car Shop after 29 years of service. He served his country in the United States Army.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Bird and Nellie Cook Overstreet; sister, Mary Flowers; son, Gary Wayne Bird; and grandson, Travis Ray Bird.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jean L. Bird; two sons, Rickie G. Bird and his wife, Margie, and Michael R. Bird and his wife, Jill; daughter, Kathy B. Tucker and her husband, Edwin Jr.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Patsy Atkins; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Colonial Baptist Church with the Rev. Joel Wegner, the Rev. Marvin Wegner and Pastor Rick Ragan, Ray's nephew, officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Colonial Baptist Church
VA
Jan
6
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Colonial Baptist Church
VA
Oakey's East Chapel
