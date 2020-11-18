Ray E. "Eddie" Lester Jr.
December 14, 1938 - November 14, 2020
Ray E. "Eddie" Lester Jr., 81, of Riner, Va. passed away at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born in Pulaski, Va. on December 14, 1938 the son of Ray E. Lester and Bernadine Groseclose Lester. He was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Carol Lee Morrison.
Eddie graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration Accounting Option. He was a Certified Public Accountant and had a successful practice in Christiansburg, Va. for many years. He was very active in the community as a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, a former member of the Christiansburg Kiwanis, and served on the Christiansburg Town Council for 19 years.
Eddie is survived by his mother, Bernadine Groseclose Lester; his wife of 59 years, Joyce Bane Lester; his sons, Ray E. "Les" Lester III and wife, Beverly and Mark Bane Lester; grandchildren, Brennan Lester Stevenson and husband, Rob, Annah Lester Wilson and husband, Luke, Abigail Dawn Lester, and Kayley Beth Lester; stepgrandchildren Carli and Maria Hatch; great-grandson, Aiden Robert Stevenson; sister, Kathy Lester Hall and husband, Spencer; best friend, Wayne Brockenbrough; his four legged buddy, "Sam", and a host of other family and friends.
Eddie enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing golf, hunting, fishing, and Hokie Football. He was the best son, husband, dad, grandpa and friend ever!
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Horne Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Song and Pastor Doug Kanney officiating. Interment will be held at Sunset Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hornefuneralservice.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 18, 2020.