Raymond A. Adams
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Raymond A. Adams

December 8, 2020

Raymond A. Adams, 58, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond Adams Sr. and Elizabeth Frew Adams; and brother, Michael Anthony Adams.

Ray is survived by his daughter and granddaughter, Mandi Adams and Wesley Bahhur; brothers, Mario Adams and John Adams (Pamela); sister, Elizabeth Widener; and various nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Ray's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Fuzz that was your nickname. Loved ya from Bali hai
Stacy Carter
December 15, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. I grew up living next door to the Adams family and was blessed to know them. Ray, as we affectionately called Fuzz, will be missed. Praying for his daughter Mandy and family.
Kimmy Cook (family)
December 12, 2020
I am so glad that I had the opportunity to meet Fuzz. My prayers to the family. He is at peace.
Patti S.
December 11, 2020
