Raymond A. Adams
December 8, 2020
Raymond A. Adams, 58, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond Adams Sr. and Elizabeth Frew Adams; and brother, Michael Anthony Adams.
Ray is survived by his daughter and granddaughter, Mandi Adams and Wesley Bahhur; brothers, Mario Adams and John Adams (Pamela); sister, Elizabeth Widener; and various nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Ray's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 11, 2020.