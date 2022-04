Raymond A. AdamsDecember 8, 2020Raymond A. Adams, 58, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond Adams Sr. and Elizabeth Frew Adams; and brother, Michael Anthony Adams.Ray is survived by his daughter and granddaughter, Mandi Adams and Wesley Bahhur; brothers, Mario Adams and John Adams (Pamela); sister, Elizabeth Widener; and various nieces and nephews.A celebration of Ray's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com