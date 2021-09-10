Raymond "David" Cline
February 3, 1954 - September 7, 2021
Raymond "David" Cline, 67, of Salem, went to be with the Lord, on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, in Salem. A celebration of David's life will also be held on Sunday at the funeral home immediately following the visitation at 6 p.m. David will be laid to rest privately at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens at a later date. Pastor Ben Lockhart will be officiating.
Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 10, 2021.