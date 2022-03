Raymond "David" ClineFebruary 3, 1954 - September 7, 2021Raymond "David" Cline, 67, of Salem, went to be with the Lord, on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, in Salem. A celebration of David's life will also be held on Sunday at the funeral home immediately following the visitation at 6 p.m. David will be laid to rest privately at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens at a later date. Pastor Ben Lockhart will be officiating.Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com