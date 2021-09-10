Menu
Raymond "David" Cline
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Raymond "David" Cline

February 3, 1954 - September 7, 2021

Raymond "David" Cline, 67, of Salem, went to be with the Lord, on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, in Salem. A celebration of David's life will also be held on Sunday at the funeral home immediately following the visitation at 6 p.m. David will be laid to rest privately at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens at a later date. Pastor Ben Lockhart will be officiating.

Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Sep
12
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
