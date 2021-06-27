Raymond William Mortara
June 20, 1948 - June 23, 2021
Raymond William Mortara, 73, of Roanoke, Virginia, was a hard-working, fun-filled family man and a man of faith who is now at peace. He was born on June 20, 1948, and passed away after a sudden illness on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Ray then became a happy resident of southwest Virginia for over thirty years. He took up golf at age 40 and spent many hours on the course at Hidden Valley Country Club with dear friends. Ray was a veteran of the United States Navy serving on a submarine. He had two fulfilling careers that spanned over 50 years, first with AT&T and then at his own company, Benefit Design Consultants. Ray had many longtime clients with whom he became friends and, as a result, he never fully retired.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ann Mortara. He was born into a large, close knit Italian family whose traditions he passed on to his own family. Nothing made him happier than gathering around a table enjoying delicious food and wine with his family and friends.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 35 years, Katherine (Kitty) Ammen Mortara, whom he met on an AT&T skiing trip. Ray was a loving and supportive father to three children who survive him: his sons, Raymond William Jr. and John Grant Mortara, and his daughter, Lauren Kerr (Tyler). He was a proud Papa to precious grandchildren, Harper Anne Mortara, and Benjamin James Kerr, loving both of them with all his heart. He had a special bond with the family dog, Bosco, who was his favorite co-pilot in the convertible. Ray was big brother to three surviving siblings: brother, Clifford Mortara, and two sisters, Roseanne Perullo and Laura Giordano. He is also survived by a number of other family members and lifelong friends that he stayed in touch with across years and long distances. He was quick to make new friends and never forgot old ones.
Ray was a member of Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church where his Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, with Monsignor Patrick Golden officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Angels of Assisi in Roanoke or to a favorite charity
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 27, 2021.