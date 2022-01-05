I was so very sad to hear of Vince's death. What a sweet, thoughtful and talented man he was. I went to church at Greene Memorial UMC with he and Robin for years. They both gave so much of their time and talents to the church and to the many missions we ran there. I know that Robin has been struggling for awhile now, I send she and the kids my deepest sympathy and prayers for healing.

