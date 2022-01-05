Menu
Raymond Vincent "Vince" Reynolds
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
Raymond Vincent "Vince" Reynolds

July 1, 1944 - December 31, 2021

Raymond Vincent "Vince" Reynolds, 77, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021.

Vince was born in Roanoke, Va., to his parents, Virginia C. Reynolds and William V. Reynolds.

He grew up in Vinton, Va., graduating from William Byrd High School in June of 1962. Vince began working part time for Times-World Corporation in 1965 as a truck loader (which later became Roanoke Times and World News). He served as a parkway ranger for three years.

However, in the meantime, Vince would go on to earn a bachelor's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University, serve in the United States Army Reserves, and go on to earn a master's degree in business from Stafford University.

Vince married his high-school sweetheart, Robin Ann Reynolds, in 1968. He then went on to have a very successful career at the Roanoke Times for more than 30 years where he would later retire in February of 2000 as the Production Director.

Vince was a contributor to several community outreach programs, including the Clean Valley Council and other charities in the Roanoke Valley. Vince had a love for history, genealogy, and antiques. He also served as an active member at Greene Memorial United Methodist Church initiating the crib ministry program.

Vince was survived by his wife, Robin; son, W. Mark Reynolds; daughter, Jennifer Reynolds Plummer; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Sydney, Gabriel, and William; brother, Edwin Reynolds; and sister, Virginia Dooley.

A Graveside Service will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. This is open to all who wish to attend and pay respects to Vincent and his family. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
Vinton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest Sympathy, to all of Vincent's family. He always had a great smile on his face , whenever I saw him. In GOD'S HANDS he is.
Linda Tellian
Friend
January 5, 2022
I was so very sad to hear of Vince's death. What a sweet, thoughtful and talented man he was. I went to church at Greene Memorial UMC with he and Robin for years. They both gave so much of their time and talents to the church and to the many missions we ran there. I know that Robin has been struggling for awhile now, I send she and the kids my deepest sympathy and prayers for healing.
Sandy Murray
January 5, 2022
