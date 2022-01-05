Raymond Vincent "Vince" Reynolds
July 1, 1944 - December 31, 2021
Raymond Vincent "Vince" Reynolds, 77, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021.
Vince was born in Roanoke, Va., to his parents, Virginia C. Reynolds and William V. Reynolds.
He grew up in Vinton, Va., graduating from William Byrd High School in June of 1962. Vince began working part time for Times-World Corporation in 1965 as a truck loader (which later became Roanoke Times and World News). He served as a parkway ranger for three years.
However, in the meantime, Vince would go on to earn a bachelor's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University, serve in the United States Army Reserves, and go on to earn a master's degree in business from Stafford University.
Vince married his high-school sweetheart, Robin Ann Reynolds, in 1968. He then went on to have a very successful career at the Roanoke Times for more than 30 years where he would later retire in February of 2000 as the Production Director.
Vince was a contributor to several community outreach programs, including the Clean Valley Council and other charities in the Roanoke Valley. Vince had a love for history, genealogy, and antiques. He also served as an active member at Greene Memorial United Methodist Church initiating the crib ministry program.
Vince was survived by his wife, Robin; son, W. Mark Reynolds; daughter, Jennifer Reynolds Plummer; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Sydney, Gabriel, and William; brother, Edwin Reynolds; and sister, Virginia Dooley.
A Graveside Service will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. This is open to all who wish to attend and pay respects to Vincent and his family. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 5, 2022.