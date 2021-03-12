Raymond H. "Bucky" Thomas
March 7, 2021
Bucky Thomas of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was 70.
A graduate of Roanoke College, he spent 35 years as a sales representative for Mid-Atlantic Sports in Virginia and surrounding states. For the past 10 years, he was a real estate appraiser.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy, son, Nathan of Charleston, SC, stepdaughter, Clair VanBuren of Richmond, VA, sister, Ann Rudkin of Winston-Salem, NC.
Bucky was an avid golfer, loved the beach, and was an excellent cook. His Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners were memorable to family and friends. He was funny, stubborn, and a loving husband, father, and brother. He will be missed every day.
Visitation will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. He will be interred in a private service at Evergreen Burial Park.
Bucky died as a result of pancreatic cancer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to PanCan.org
to support research for a cure. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 12, 2021.