Raymond H. "Bucky" Thomas
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Raymond H. "Bucky" Thomas

March 7, 2021

Bucky Thomas of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was 70.

A graduate of Roanoke College, he spent 35 years as a sales representative for Mid-Atlantic Sports in Virginia and surrounding states. For the past 10 years, he was a real estate appraiser.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, son, Nathan of Charleston, SC, stepdaughter, Clair VanBuren of Richmond, VA, sister, Ann Rudkin of Winston-Salem, NC.

Bucky was an avid golfer, loved the beach, and was an excellent cook. His Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners were memorable to family and friends. He was funny, stubborn, and a loving husband, father, and brother. He will be missed every day.

Visitation will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. He will be interred in a private service at Evergreen Burial Park.

Bucky died as a result of pancreatic cancer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to PanCan.org to support research for a cure. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nancy, I am so sorry and I miss seeing you.
Becky Stinnett
March 16, 2021
I was a fellow sales rep in Texas. Bucky and I attended many sales meeting, industry shows and some golf together. We spoke about ever 6 weeks and Bucky would downplay his condition, but both of us knew of the serious of this kind of cancer. He was always a positive influence in every situation. I will miss our conversations.
Granville Zimmerman
March 13, 2021
Nathan, so sorry to hear about your loss. Love you man!
Chad Ferguson
March 13, 2021
Words can´t express my sorrow for you Nanny. Please take good care of yourself as you grieve and heal. Much love
Robin Allison Demarest
March 11, 2021
