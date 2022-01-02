Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond and Patricia "Howard" Yates
FUNERAL HOME
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
Raymond "Howard" and Patricia Kirkner Yates

December 27, 2021

Raymond "Howard" Yates, born on August 22, 1942, and Patricia Kirkner Yates, born on December 17, 1944, of Pilot, Va. went to be with their Lord on Monday, December 27, 2021. Howard and Pat were high school sweethearts and best friends. They were happily married for over 59 years.

Howard was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving in Las Vegas, Nev. until returning to Pilot, Va. in 1968. He worked for Burlington/New River Industries for 42 years. After retirement, Howard worked for MCPS as a beloved school bus driver.

Pat worked many years for American Electric Power as a customer service representative. Upon retirement, she became an elderly caregiver for a short time. She was an active member in helping restore the Pilot Community Center.

Howard and Pat were both members of Oak Grove Church. Howard served as deacon and song leader. Pat also was in the choir along with Howard. They both loved to sing for the Lord. They both were the kindest and sweetest people you could ever meet. Their love and support for each other and their family were tremendous. They are now walking down the streets of gold hand in hand and watching over their family.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Louise Yates; brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Darlene Yates. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Hanford and Willadean Kirkner; brother-in-law, Raymond McNeil. Left to cherish their memories are their daughter, Elise Epperly and husband Jeff; and son, Randy Yates and wife, Tara. They were blessed with five grandchildren; Matt Epperly (Nadia), Brady Epperly (Haley), Zach Epperly (Karlie), Hannah Yates and Breanna Yates; four great-grandchildren, Halen, Layton, Lincoln and Brantley; Howard's sister, Clara Dove; Pat's sister, Gloria McNeil (Bert Gill); Pat's brother, David Kirkner (Doris); and many nieces, cousins and friends.

At this time there will be no visitation but a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Randy and Tara... I am so sad to hear about your parents passing. My thoughts and prayers are with your entire family, my friend, during this time of mourning. God Bless you pal!
Patrick W. Lawson
Family
January 6, 2022
Elise, I remember u from school an your dad was my son James bus driver and he loved your dad and so did we, your dad loved James. I'm so very sorry to of your dad and mom passing. I've lost both my parent an know how very hard it is, I can't imagine losing them both at the same time. I'm so very sorry, at least you and your family know they are together forever in heaven.our thoughts and prayers are with u and ur family. God bless u all
Essie, J.W. and James Bishop
January 4, 2022
Praying for the Yates family of the loss of your parents. I worked with Raymond Yates at Burlington Industries/New River Industries
Deborah Calloway
Work
January 3, 2022
So sorry for your whole family. 2 of the Greatest People that I ever had the Pleasure of knowing.
Chris Westmoreland
Friend
January 2, 2022
Randy I am so very sorry. I cannot imagine the shock and pain of losing both your wonderful parents. I can only pray for Christ to send you comfort and help bear this grief. Love you!
Drema O´Dell Phillips
Friend
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results