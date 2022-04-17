Reba



Ellis



Today is the first anniversary of your leaving, and although we are full of sadness, we are blessed to have many wonderful memories to bring us comfort and strength.



Reba left her nursing career with Lewis Gale and the VA Hospital, to work side-by-side for many years with her husband Fred at Truck Sales, Inc. Standing next to every successful man, is a very successful woman. We know you are now reunited in heaven with Fred, the love of your life. As much as we miss you, it gives us peace knowing that you left us to be together forever, with our dad. We know that you will be forever holding hands, and perhaps fussing a little at each other! Our family would like to thank our wonderful caregivers that helped us until the end - Peggy, Andrea, Carol, Tanya, Debbie, Pam, and Christine.



We will always miss our favorite REDHEAD! We will love you always - Fred II, Jason, and Kim.



Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 17, 2022.