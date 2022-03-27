Reba Leuthold, née Adkins
May 10, 1945 - March 19, 2022
On March 19, 2022, Reba Joann Leuthold, nee Huffman, on the wings of angles, ascended to her rightful place in Heaven surrounded by family members in their Chesapeake, Va. home. Reba was the youngest of four siblings of George W. and Pauline C. Huffman. She was predeceased by her parents; older sister, Vivian; and older brother, Donald. Her other older brother, Douglas still lives in Salem, Va. Reba is survived by her husband, Bruce E. Leuthold and her two children, Angela L. Butler and husband, David A. Butler, of Norfolk, Va., and Jeffry A. Adkins of Monrovia, Calif. Reba had four grandchildren, Madeline J. Adkins and Sophia R. Adkins of Monrovia, Calif., and Bree L. Butler and Baron V, Butler of Norfolk, Va. Reba still has nieces and nephews in the Salem / Roanoke area.
In her youth until her early 20's, Reba was an accomplished competitive roller-skater. She was both a speed skater and artistic single and pairs skater. Over her career she won dozens of medals and a national gold medal in the 500m speed race. When her competitive days were over, she was a certified roller-skating coach for over 25 years and judged numerous regional meets throughout the US. She had many skaters that won regional and national medals, including several national gold placements. In 2004 Reba received the Hall of Fame Award for her Dedication to the sport of Roller Skating from the South Eastern Society of Roller Skating of America.
Reba was born in Salem, Va., on May 10, 1945. She was a 1963 graduate of Northside High School in Salem, Va. She graduated from National Business School with honors in Secretarial Science. Reba retired from the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority as the Executive Secretary. Bruce and Reba met at the housing authority before marrying in May of 1985.
Reba really loved roller skating, watching and endlessly critiquing all the Olympic ice-skating events, traveling with Bruce, admiring her collection of swan figurines from Bruce, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. We all miss her.
Reba courageously fought Parkinson's Disease for more than 12 years. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Parkinson's Disease Association (ADPA) at www.apdaparkinson.org
. or the American Heart Association
.
The family would like to thank the hospital staff that lovingly cared for Reba at Sentara Leigh Hospital for their compassionate treatment during her stay. We would also like to thank all of the Kindred Care Hospice staff and especially her nurses Kathy and Reginia.
A private funeral service was held. A condolence page for Reba can be accessed through her obituary on the Altmeyer Funeral Homes & Crematory, at www.altmeyerfh.com
. A Celebration of Life will be held this May at Bruce and Reba's home in Chesapeake, Va. The exact date and time has not been set. A notice will be posted in the Virginian-Pilot newspaper, Facebook, and the Altmeyer Funeral Home website.
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Chesapeake
929 Battlefield Blvd., S., Chesapeake, VA 23322
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 27, 2022.