Rebecca Whitten "Becky" Falls
Rebecca "Becky" Whitten Falls

Rebecca "Becky" Whitten Falls, a long-time resident of Buchanan, Va., passed away quietly on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Shenandoah Valley Health and Rehab facility in Buena Vista, Va. at the age of 85.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Mason Falls; her son, Michael Falls; and daughter, Susan Falls.

She is survived by her son, James Falls (Steve) of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; and two granddaughters, Victoria Falls Swartz (Jesse) of Natural Bridge, Va. and Kara Falls Gladfelter (Preston) of Buchanan, Va.; along with nine great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Becky was born in 1936 in Cornwall, Va., to Henry and Ida Whitten. She worked at James Lees Carpet in Glasgow, Va. where she met Harry "Mason" Falls in 1954 and was married until Mason's death in 2001. Becky raised her family off Pico Road in Buchanan, Va. and was a member of the Virginia Presbyterian Church. Later in years, Becky worked for Groendyk Manufacturing, in Buchanan, Va.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Botetourt Funeral Home in Buchanan, Va. The family requests all attendees wear a facemask, due to increase in COVID cases. Immediately following the memorial service, a gravesite burial will take place at Rockbridge Memorial Gardens in Lexington, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131 (http://parkinson.org) or to a favorite charity of your choosing in Becky's name. Online condolences can be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Botetourt Funeral Home
Buchanan, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Beck was a special friend to all of the Staton's. She will be missed,I have so many good memories of her.
Dianne Staton Teague
Friend
January 10, 2022
