I will always remember Aunt Becky for her devotion to family, her amazing food, and the love and vigor with which she approached life. She embraced her true gift, being able to find the joy in every moment no matter how large or small, encouraging others to do the same. While we miss her, the sky shines better as the light that is her soul helps the heavens shine brighter as she watches down over us. I will miss you terribly, but will always be blessed by knowing you and having your influence on our family and in my life.

Scott Smith Family June 23, 2021