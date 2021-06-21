Rebecca or Becky as we all knew her was an amazing mom,co-eorker & more than anything a true life long friend of mine. Just realizing she has passed has left a huge hole in my heart...I treasure our long friendship & will forever miss her. God bless you in heaven Becky....
Sharon Aker
Friend
December 14, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Doug Williams
June 26, 2021
Ronnie you have our deepest heartfelt sympathy.
Kevin and Shawna
Friend
June 24, 2021
Ronnie I’m so sorry for your loss
Shawn Crowder
Friend
June 24, 2021
I will always remember Aunt Becky for her devotion to family, her amazing food, and the love and vigor with which she approached life. She embraced her true gift, being able to find the joy in every moment no matter how large or small, encouraging others to do the same. While we miss her, the sky shines better as the light that is her soul helps the heavens shine brighter as she watches down over us. I will miss you terribly, but will always be blessed by knowing you and having your influence on our family and in my life.
Scott Smith
Family
June 23, 2021
I’ll miss you, Aunt Becky. Your love for our family was deep and we all knew you cared about us, sharing our joys and sorrows and remembering all the little details about our lives. You were a blessing.
Suzanne
Family
June 23, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Diana Halloway
June 22, 2021
You will be missed greatly. I will always the remember the time and talks we had. Rest in peace.
Nina Eanes
Friend
June 22, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.