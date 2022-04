Rebecca Crowder JonesJune 16, 1928 - January 4, 2022Rebecca Crowder Jones, 93, of Roanoke passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 5 until 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of Lotz Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022. Burial will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park.