Dear Lane family, I filled out a condolence comment a little bit ago but did not see it after checking. I send my sincerest love and thoughts with all of her daughters and a couple more generations of the Lane family tree. Becky is pleased to join her long time love, Dick, in heaven and he is probably welcoming her with a beautiful piano piece. Both of your parents were very dear friends and were cared for deeply. I wish you strength and great memories as you progress with this memorable weekend. God bless Becky and your whole family. Hugs and blessings to y'all. Ray Brent

Ray Brent Friend September 11, 2021