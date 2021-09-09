Menu
Rebecca S. Lane
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Rebecca S. Lane

September 6, 2021

Rebecca S. Lane of Roanoke, Va., peacefully slipped through the veil of mortality, surrounded by loved ones on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Preceding her in death was the love of her life and eternal companion, Richard E. Lane.

Rebecca is survived by her four daughters, Michelle (Sam Ishihara), Sharon, Kimberley, and RoxAnne (Laryn Christley); 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5836 Cotton Hill Road, Roanoke, VA 24018 with Mr. Paul Rucker conducting. Inurnment will follow at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her sweetheart, Richard Lane, at a later date. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com

Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Sep
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
5836 Cotton Hill Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
Dear Lane family, I filled out a condolence comment a little bit ago but did not see it after checking. I send my sincerest love and thoughts with all of her daughters and a couple more generations of the Lane family tree. Becky is pleased to join her long time love, Dick, in heaven and he is probably welcoming her with a beautiful piano piece. Both of your parents were very dear friends and were cared for deeply. I wish you strength and great memories as you progress with this memorable weekend. God bless Becky and your whole family. Hugs and blessings to y'all. Ray Brent
Ray Brent
Friend
September 11, 2021
