Rebecca S. Lane
September 6, 2021
Rebecca S. Lane of Roanoke, Va., peacefully slipped through the veil of mortality, surrounded by loved ones on Monday, September 6, 2021.
Preceding her in death was the love of her life and eternal companion, Richard E. Lane.
Rebecca is survived by her four daughters, Michelle (Sam Ishihara), Sharon, Kimberley, and RoxAnne (Laryn Christley); 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5836 Cotton Hill Road, Roanoke, VA 24018 with Mr. Paul Rucker conducting. Inurnment will follow at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her sweetheart, Richard Lane, at a later date. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2021.