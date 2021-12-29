Rebecca L. "Becky" Manning
January 1, 1958 - December 23, 2021
Rebecca L. "Becky" Manning, 63, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
She was born in Anderson, Indiana, daughter of the late Charles and Edna McGhee. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Terry McGhee and Doug McGhee; her sister, Karen Mills; stepson, Chad Manning; nephew, Dustin McGhee; and good friend and former husband, Steve Manning.
Becky retired from Magic City Sprinkler as Vice President. She loved her family, dog, her friends and her favorite watering hole.
Becky is survived by her two daughters, Nikki Manning and Erin Manning (T.W. Thornton); grandson, Logan McDonald; sister-in-law, Debra McGhee; her dog, Chomper D; best friend, Sheila Janney; two nieces; a nephew; and numerous other family members and special friends.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Milton Atkins officiating. Inurnment will follow at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to service on Monday at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 29, 2021.