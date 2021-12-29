Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rebecca L. "Becky" Manning
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Rebecca L. "Becky" Manning

January 1, 1958 - December 23, 2021

Rebecca L. "Becky" Manning, 63, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

She was born in Anderson, Indiana, daughter of the late Charles and Edna McGhee. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Terry McGhee and Doug McGhee; her sister, Karen Mills; stepson, Chad Manning; nephew, Dustin McGhee; and good friend and former husband, Steve Manning.

Becky retired from Magic City Sprinkler as Vice President. She loved her family, dog, her friends and her favorite watering hole.

Becky is survived by her two daughters, Nikki Manning and Erin Manning (T.W. Thornton); grandson, Logan McDonald; sister-in-law, Debra McGhee; her dog, Chomper D; best friend, Sheila Janney; two nieces; a nephew; and numerous other family members and special friends.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Milton Atkins officiating. Inurnment will follow at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to service on Monday at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
Jan
3
Service
10:00a.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s Vinton Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My family will miss my niece Becky. She was a kind soul and one of my favorite nieces and nephews. We will miss you.
Mary "Lulu" Robertson
February 20, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sandy Kleinklein
Family
January 3, 2022
Many memories of back when Becky, Doug, Terry, and Karen first moved to Suncrest Heights from Indiana and how we all hung around and did crazy stuff. You are the last one to pass, all the others are already gone. My sympathies to everyone.
paul william sink jr.
Friend
December 30, 2021
Deepest sympathy in the loss of your loved one. May God comfort & console you now & in the days ahead. Thinking of you with love & prayers.
Linda & Tom Schuyler
Friend
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results