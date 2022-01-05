Menu
Rebecca D. Morris
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Rebecca D. Morris

June 4, 1950 - January 1, 2022

Rebecca D. Morris of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Lewis "Duke" Morris; five children, Gregory Chisom, Christopher Morris, Mandy Dallas, Angie Jones, and Ashley Cloe; two brothers, Steve Doss and Larry Doss; two sisters, Kathy Doss Young and Susan Doss; 19 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by daughter, Rienne Jones.

Rebecca loved her family dearly. She was a kind and caring person who loved to serve others. She was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She spent many years serving in the Primary and Relief Society organization. One of her greatest joys was as the leader of Girls Camp for many years in three different areas as they camped enjoying the beauty of the area and the experiences of fun spiritual learning.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 until 9 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Ave., Roanoke, VA 24018. The casket will be closed. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Cotton Hill Ward, 5836 Cotton Hill Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. The body will be laid to rest in the Ferguson family cemetery in Roanoke County. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Jan
7
Service
1:00p.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Cotton Hill Ward
5836 Cotton Hill Road, Roanoke, VA
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry!
Don Robertson
Family
January 10, 2022
Duke, I am so very sorry for the loss of your beloved wife. I can only imagine what a kind an beautiful person she was. I wish o had an opportunity to meet you. I´m lifting you and your family up in prayer. Warmly, Nicole
Nicole Clagett (Bruno)
Other
January 7, 2022
Duke so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Feel terrible that we couldn't be there with you at this time. we love and miss you.
Garth Wiemer and family
January 7, 2022
Sending my love and prayers to you Uncle Duke and family we love you very much
Tonia Epperson Hess
Family
January 6, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Pat Harman Viers
Family
January 6, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers for the entire families comfort !
Don and Susan Webster
January 6, 2022
