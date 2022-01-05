Rebecca D. Morris
June 4, 1950 - January 1, 2022
Rebecca D. Morris of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Lewis "Duke" Morris; five children, Gregory Chisom, Christopher Morris, Mandy Dallas, Angie Jones, and Ashley Cloe; two brothers, Steve Doss and Larry Doss; two sisters, Kathy Doss Young and Susan Doss; 19 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by daughter, Rienne Jones.
Rebecca loved her family dearly. She was a kind and caring person who loved to serve others. She was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She spent many years serving in the Primary and Relief Society organization. One of her greatest joys was as the leader of Girls Camp for many years in three different areas as they camped enjoying the beauty of the area and the experiences of fun spiritual learning.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 until 9 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Ave., Roanoke, VA 24018. The casket will be closed. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Cotton Hill Ward, 5836 Cotton Hill Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. The body will be laid to rest in the Ferguson family cemetery in Roanoke County. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 5, 2022.