Rebecca S. Gilbert
Rebecca S. Gilbert

December 1, 2020

Rebecca S. Gilbert, 80, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

She is survived by her son, Matthew Gilbert; son, Charles Gilbert (Ruthanne) and their children, Jesse, Isaac and Ryan; son, Anthony Gilbert (Kim); sister, Sue Economy (James); and a host of nieces, nephews, and special cousins.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association in Rebecca's name. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA 24018
Though my words can do little, I hope my thoughts and prayers support you at this difficult time. What a delightful picture of Becky, still smiling and she will always be in our hearts! Blessings and Love to her family, Lois
Lois H. Hinkle
December 3, 2020