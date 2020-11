Rebecca TinglerFebruary 20, 1945 - November 21, 2020Rebecca Poling Tingler, 75, passed away on Saturday evening November 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John W. and Virginia Akers Poling; brother, John W. Poling Jr.; and nephew, Paul S. Poling.Born in Detroit, Michigan on February 20, 1945, she moved to the Roanoke area at the age of two. She was a graduate of Bluefield College and Georgetown University (Ky.). She was an elementary music teacher in Botetourt County schools. Becky was a choir director and youth minister at several churches in the Roanoke Valley.She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jerry W. Tingler; her son, David A. Tingler (Margot); grandchildren, Gavin and Claire Tingler; sister-in-law, Sue Poling; nephew, John W. Poling III; brother-in law, Jimmy Tingler (Nancy); sister-in-law, Roena Tingler Littleton; dear friends, Marisol Scott, Sebastian Betancourt, and Wayne and Pat McGuire.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Sherwood Memorial Park led by Billy Marshall.Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com Simpson Funeral Home is serving the family.Simpson Funeral Home5160 Peters Creek Rd