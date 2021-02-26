Regina Lynn DeHart
October 25, 1957 - February 24, 2021
Regina Lynn DeHart, 63, of Roanoke, Virginia, was born on October 25, 1957 in Washington, D.C. Her beautiful soul left this world on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Betty DeHart, and her brother, John DeHart.
Lynn graduated from Floyd County High School and National Business College in Roanoke. She began her career as a paralegal working for Dale Profitt, attorney, and Warren Lineberry in Floyd. Lynn continued her paralegal career working for Dan Crandall, attorney, in Roanoke. Lynn then began working as an Administrative Assistant for the City of Roanoke, City Manager's Office and retired from City of Roanoke Parks & Recreation. She often helped at the family store, DeHart's Grocery in Willis.
Lynn was a devoted Christian and an active member of Washington Heights Grace Brethren Church in Roanoke. She dearly loved her church family. Lynn never met a stranger, always a smile and a laugh, and "Love you more." She cherished her family, her many friends and her cats, Nickado, Bug, and Boo. Always the crafty person, Lynn made handmade goods, specialty cakes, and personalized wreaths. She was an avid reader and Avon consultant for decades.
Lynn is survived by her brother, Tom and Nancy DeHart; loving nephews, Thomas and Arlene DeHart, and Christopher and Tonya DeHart; niece, Amanda DeHart; her great-nephew, Noah DeHart; great-nieces, Mallory DeHart and Madison Lynn DeHart; her sister-in-law, April Lynn DeHart; her first cousin, Gail and Alton Bolt; second cousin, Brownie and Nancy Spence; and her special friends, Rick Harmon, Damon Pearson, and Danny Perdue.
Lynn had a difficult journey over the last few years. Nini, as her family called her, was positive and upbeat in her battle with breast cancer. Special gratitude to Doctor Kochenderfer and Jolee Preston at the Blue Ridge Cancer Center of Roanoke for their attentive care and compassion.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Oakey's North Chapel with Funeral Services beginning at 12 noon. Pastor Bill Crotts will officiate. Burial will follow at Meadows of Dan Baptist Church Cemetery in Meadows of Dan, Va.
In lieu of flowers, Lynn suggested a donation to her church, Washington Heights Grace Brethren Church, 3833 Michigan Ave., NW, Roanoke, VA 24017. Online condolences may be shared with her family by visiting www.oakeys.com
.
From Lynn's February 21, 2018 Facebook memory, "Someday you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead. Don't you believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of God." Billy Graham Quote
Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 26, 2021.