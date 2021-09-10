Menu
Reginald Glennis Mitchiner
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Reginald Glennis Mitchiner

June 7, 1944 - September 5, 2021

Reginald Glennis Mitchiner, 77, of Salem, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

A public viewing will be held Friday, September 10, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6 until 7 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory.

A graveside service and interment will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Williams Family Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Alstonville Road, Apex, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an organization of your choice or to Price Memorial AME Zion Church, P.O. Box 6407, Roanoke, VA 24017. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home

1002 Moorman Ave. N.W.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Williams Family Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Alstonville Road, Apex, NC
Reggie was a wonderful man who brightened the hallways of Randolph Hall. My sincere condolences.
Sincerely,
Cathy Hill
Cathy Hill
Coworker
September 20, 2021
To Rosemary and Family; I am so sorry for the loss of your Love One. Your beautiful memories of your sweet, fun times together will help you through this difficult time. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Marva Hutton
Friend
September 13, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss, Rosemary. Prayers that you find peace in memories
Mindy Lewis
Friend
September 13, 2021
James Mitchell
September 12, 2021
Reggie was one of my favorite patients!!!! So sorry to hear of his passing. My regards to all the family
Dr DanThompson
Friend
September 11, 2021
My deepest condolences in the passing of Dr. Mitchiner. He was an outstanding engineering professor. He not only taught, but developed, young men and women engineers.
Paul Hardy
School
September 10, 2021
Deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of Reggie Mitchiner. He was a wonderful man, very kind and caring to other people. I am glad I got to know and talk with him many times. May he Rest In Peace. Herb Chappelle
Herbert Chappelle
Friend
September 10, 2021
I loved Reg as the brother i never had. His intellect and his enthusiasm were beneficial to his students and his fellow faculty members. He should be remembered as a Christian man who loved his family and his friends.
Bob Leonard
Coworker
September 9, 2021
We the members of the Lucy Addison Class of 1969 offer our prayers of comfort to this family in the difficult days ahead. We share a link with this family for his brother-in-law, Gerald Lockhart is our classmate. The sands of time have expired on this side of the River Jordan but thanks to God that on the other side we will be together forever. Until then.......

"Bulldogs Together Forever"
Lucy Addison Class of 1969
Friend
September 9, 2021
To Rosemary and family;
I send my prayers of love and comfort as you celebrate the life of your loved one. God only put us here for a season but we will be together in His Kingdom for an eternity. Just look forward to that great gettin' up morn!
Adrian Lewis
Friend
September 9, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Rosemary and all the family. Reggie was a great man, friend, and neighbor. We will miss him. Love from Dick and Barbara Nance
Barbara Nance
September 8, 2021
