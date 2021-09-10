Reginald Glennis Mitchiner
June 7, 1944 - September 5, 2021
Reginald Glennis Mitchiner, 77, of Salem, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 5, 2021.
A public viewing will be held Friday, September 10, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6 until 7 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Williams Family Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Alstonville Road, Apex, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an organization of your choice or to Price Memorial AME Zion Church, P.O. Box 6407, Roanoke, VA 24017. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home
1002 Moorman Ave. N.W.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 10, 2021.