Reginald Glennis Mitchiner
June 7, 1944 - September 5, 2021
Reginald Glennis Mitchiner was born on June 7, 1944, in Durham, North Carolina, to Reginald Vincent Mitchiner and Margaret Louise Davis. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Linwood, Durban, and Charles.
After attending Hillside High, he continued his schooling earning a bachelor's degree from North Carolina Agricultural and Technology (NC A&T), a Master's degree from the University of Illinois, and a Ph.D. from Virginia Tech.
In his life, Reginald achieved many notable accomplishments. Perhaps those most dear to him were achieving his Eagle Scout Badge as part of Explorer Post 129, and the highest civilian award bestowed by the state, the North Carolina State award for his contributions to science in 1977.
Reginald shared his love of knowledge working primarily as a college engineering professor both at NC A&T and at Virginia Tech.
During his two plus decades at VT, Reginald taught over 7,000 students and led the first team of students to execute a design project that resulted in a U.S. patient through the auspices of the VT Intellectual Properties. Away from VT, he consulted the United States Navy serving on the mechanical engineering review panel for the Office of Naval Research and serving on the review panel for the Department of Defense. At VT, he mentored over 40 master's students and two doctoral students.
After helping to establish the Computer Aided Engineering Design Program, he secured multi-year National Science Foundation funding to continue the program and served as director for many years.
He also served on the College of Engineering committee that established the Personal Computer Initiative.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 12 noon on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Williams Family Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Alstonville Road, Apex, North Carolina.
Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
