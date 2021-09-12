We the members of the Lucy Addison Class of 1969 offer our prayers of comfort to this family in the difficult days ahead. We share a link with this family for his brother-in-law, Gerald Lockhart is our classmate. The sands of time have expired on this side of the River Jordan but thanks to God that on the other side we will be together forever. Until then.......



"Bulldogs Together Forever"

Lucy Addison Class of 1969 Friend September 9, 2021