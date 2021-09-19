Menu
Renee Barrosse Brown
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
Renee Barrosse Brown

May 17, 1949 - September 13, 2021

Renee Barrosse Brown, 72, went to join her heavenly Father on Monday, September 13.

She left behind a loving husband of 55 years, Delmas Brown of Vinton; a daughter, Sue Brown, of Roanoke; a daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Robin Galleo, of Roanoke; two beloved grandchildren, Christian and Aidan Galleo; a brother, Ray Barrosse; a sister, Reva Fizer; and a sister, Theresa Fizer; as well as nephews and in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Barrosse and Susie Haupt Barrosse Guitrau, and her brother, Ernest Barrosse.

A lover of beautiful and sentimental things, Renee said she looks foward to "decorating her heaven".

The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for their good care and kindness, and for Terri Carico and crew for offering home health care so Renee could spend her last days in the home she loved.

A memorial service will be planned later. In lieu of flowers. please donate to the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service

126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. Sincerely, Donnie & Tracy
Donnie & Tracy Brown
Family
September 19, 2021
Melanie, So very sorry for your loss. Praying for comfort and peace for your sweet family as you grieve.
Krisha Whited
September 19, 2021
Melanie, Gary and I are truly sorry for your loss. We are praying for you and your family. You are in our thoughts and always our
Tina Vance
September 19, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
September 19, 2021
