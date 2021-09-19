Renee Barrosse Brown



May 17, 1949 - September 13, 2021



Renee Barrosse Brown, 72, went to join her heavenly Father on Monday, September 13.



She left behind a loving husband of 55 years, Delmas Brown of Vinton; a daughter, Sue Brown, of Roanoke; a daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Robin Galleo, of Roanoke; two beloved grandchildren, Christian and Aidan Galleo; a brother, Ray Barrosse; a sister, Reva Fizer; and a sister, Theresa Fizer; as well as nephews and in-laws.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Barrosse and Susie Haupt Barrosse Guitrau, and her brother, Ernest Barrosse.



A lover of beautiful and sentimental things, Renee said she looks foward to "decorating her heaven".



The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for their good care and kindness, and for Terri Carico and crew for offering home health care so Renee could spend her last days in the home she loved.



A memorial service will be planned later. In lieu of flowers. please donate to the Roanoke Rescue Mission.



