Rennis Michael Bowling
Rennis Michael Bowling

December 9, 2020

Rennis Michael Bowling, 70, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Coy and Elva Boothe Bowling.

Rennis was the co-owner of Basham Oil Company.

Surviving are his son, Michael Jason Bowling and wife, Dana; grandchildren, Emily, Daniel, and Taylor Bowling; brother, Tim Bowling and wife, Debbie; niece, Melissa; nephew, Tillman; great-niece, Allison; special friend, Ricky Berman; and lifelong friend, Lonnie "Huck" Turner. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
DEEPEST SYMPATHY, to the family of Rennis.
DOUG BOOTH
December 14, 2020
I was sorry to read about Rennis. Please accept my sympathy. My God provide comfort and peace during this difficult time.
Kenneth Bowling
December 12, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of Rennis. R.I.P. my Friend .
Richard DeHaven
December 11, 2020
