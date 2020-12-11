Rennis Michael Bowling
Rennis Michael Bowling, 70, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Coy and Elva Boothe Bowling.
Rennis was the co-owner of Basham Oil Company.
Surviving are his son, Michael Jason Bowling and wife, Dana; grandchildren, Emily, Daniel, and Taylor Bowling; brother, Tim Bowling and wife, Debbie; niece, Melissa; nephew, Tillman; great-niece, Allison; special friend, Ricky Berman; and lifelong friend, Lonnie "Huck" Turner. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 11, 2020.