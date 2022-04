Reta Bell Setliff East



April 21, 1932 - September 22, 2021



Reta Bell Setliff East, 89, went home to be with the Lord on September 22, 2021.



To celebrate Reta's life, a graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 12:00 noon at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, conducted by Pastor Gary Alls. A private visitation for her family will be held prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to New Life Christian Ministries (Missions), 5745 Airport Road, Roanoke, VA 24012.



Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019



Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 26, 2021.