Rex Alan Carr
Rex Alan Carr, 61, of Salem, Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He was the son of the late Barbara J. Naff and Willis Carr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Terri Fralin Carr; his three children and their families, Amber and Rich Drew, Brynne and Galen, Cooper, Brittani and AJ, Brooke and Jesse, Kyleigh and Cole and Jordon; Brock and Nikki Carr, Ember, Clint and Rylee; Catlin and Shawn Smith, Willow and Raelynn; great grandbabies, Magnolia and Witten. He is also survived by brother and sisters, Robin and Rob Zimmerman, Shelly Sink and Jeff, and Richard O'Neil and Angie; special in laws, Roy Fralin and Sandy, Robbie and Robin Fralin, Becky Fralin and Eli, Angie and Chris Kingery; loving father figure, Winfred Naff and wife, Carolyn; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Scotty Monk, Keith Mason, Brian Thompson, Mike Duncan and Pete LaTempa.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his loving mother-in-law, Mary Catherine Fralin and sister, Renie (Naomi Carr Woody).
Rex was an amazing man. He was a loving husband, father, pawpaw and friend to all. If you knew him, you knew you had a friend. He loved and respected all of his customers that continuously supported them at Carr's Garage.
A celebration of his life will be planned in the coming weeks.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Roanoke, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.