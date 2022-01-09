Menu
Rex Alan Carr
Rex Alan Carr

Rex Alan Carr, 61, of Salem, Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He was the son of the late Barbara J. Naff and Willis Carr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Terri Fralin Carr; his three children and their families, Amber and Rich Drew, Brynne and Galen, Cooper, Brittani and AJ, Brooke and Jesse, Kyleigh and Cole and Jordon; Brock and Nikki Carr, Ember, Clint and Rylee; Catlin and Shawn Smith, Willow and Raelynn; great grandbabies, Magnolia and Witten. He is also survived by brother and sisters, Robin and Rob Zimmerman, Shelly Sink and Jeff, and Richard O'Neil and Angie; special in laws, Roy Fralin and Sandy, Robbie and Robin Fralin, Becky Fralin and Eli, Angie and Chris Kingery; loving father figure, Winfred Naff and wife, Carolyn; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Scotty Monk, Keith Mason, Brian Thompson, Mike Duncan and Pete LaTempa.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his loving mother-in-law, Mary Catherine Fralin and sister, Renie (Naomi Carr Woody).

Rex was an amazing man. He was a loving husband, father, pawpaw and friend to all. If you knew him, you knew you had a friend. He loved and respected all of his customers that continuously supported them at Carr's Garage.

A celebration of his life will be planned in the coming weeks.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Roanoke, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
20 Entries
20 Entries
I loved Rex, he always had multiple options for fixing the world´s problems with me and when I would leave, I always felt we had made progress, 1 of the greatest men I had the pleasure and honor to know. I will see you again with 1 5gallon bucket of the doomsday mri. Love You Brother
Jim and Mary Gusler
Friend
January 29, 2022
Terri I am so very sorry for your loss. If I can support you in any way please let me know. My prayers are with you and your family. God Bless you
Patsy Pannell
Friend
January 22, 2022
Very sorry to hear of Rex's passing. Although I didn't know Rex, I worked with his daughter (Amber) at Veterans Administration. My condolences go out to Rex's family.
Stephen Hanson
January 11, 2022
I moved to Salem in 2000 and back to Massachusetts in 2001. I worked for Carr's Garage and the Carr family and I instantly clicked. My family being 700 miles away the Carrs took me as though I am 1 of their own. If there was a Holliday dinner and I wasn't there someone was coming with a truck and a rope to get me. After I left Virginia Rex and I talked at least once a week. Sometimes about those weird cars that come in our shops but mostly how everyone is. I will miss that. His large strong family have heard my condolences and it goes without saying. I already miss those phone calls and will remember you always. Rest in peace my brother. God bless.
Keith Mason
Friend
January 11, 2022
To all the Carr family I am so sorry for your loss.rex was good man..
Don reed
January 11, 2022
So sorry to hear of Rex passing. He and Terry was so nice to me when I had to have my car repaired. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Brenda Fulton
January 10, 2022
What a loss to our world. Great person & friend. Started using him as my mechanic over 20 yrs. ago and developed into a great friend, as well as Terri and family. He'd never steer you wrong or not tell you as it is. No fluff in his character. I'm very saddened, as well as my Family. Hopes for a start to the mending of Hearts for all the Carr family/Friends. Bless you all!
Yates Clan
Friend
January 10, 2022
Rex was one of the best. He won't be replaced for his shoes are too hard to fill. Prayers and thoughts for you, Terri and family.
Kimberly Duffy-McMurray
Work
January 10, 2022
We were very saddened to hear of Rex's passing. It was always a pleasure to bring a vehicle to him. Always enjoyed chatting with him and Terri! Prayers for your family. May you feel God's comfort and peace.
Chris and Rebecca Williams
January 10, 2022
Sorry for your all's loss. You're in our thoughts and prayers!
Steven Myers and family
January 10, 2022
What a wonderful friend and will miss him and our chats. So sorry for the family and praying for the family.
BOB MILLIRON
January 9, 2022
We truly will miss you Rex. Terry and family we are so sorry for your loss. He truly was a great fellow. Gonna miss his stories and rolling laugh!!
The long family
January 9, 2022
I'm very sorry to hear about Rex. He will be missed. I considered him a friend. He was always willing to help me with any vehicle questions I had. Prayers to the family.
Jr. Phoenix
January 9, 2022
We are so sorry to hear of Rex's passing. Though we haven't seen you in a long while, we speak of you often. He was such a kind, joyful man. Our love to his entire family.
Varelas
January 9, 2022
Rex was one of the first people we met when we moved to Salem and he made us feel right at home and part of the family. We will miss him and his impish smile.
Jeff and Kathy Leary
January 9, 2022
We are so very sorry for your loss. Rex was indeed a true friend who was willing to help his family and friends. We will miss seeing him but there are great memories of camping, Christmas gatherings, and the garage. He is and will always been in our hearts.
Charlie and Charlene Aleshire
Friend
January 9, 2022
So sorry to hear about Rex I thought of him as a friend not as someone who just worked on my car and truck but as a true friend love and prayers to his family
David White
January 9, 2022
Thank you Rex for being such a good friend to our son Philip. Our prayers are here for your loved ones left behind. May all of you be comforted by the Lord God of all creation in your grief until you meet your beloved Rex again.
Lynn & Theresa Womack
Other
January 9, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. We will miss him greatly.
Roger Barnett
January 9, 2022
Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel about Rex's untimely death...Please accept our most heartfelt sympathies for your loss...our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. "I know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even to death. They continue to participate in every act, thought and decision we make. They leave an indelible imprint in our memories. We find comfort in knowing that our lives have been enriched by having shared their love." God Bless
Phil and Cheryn Harwick
Work
January 9, 2022
