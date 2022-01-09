I moved to Salem in 2000 and back to Massachusetts in 2001. I worked for Carr's Garage and the Carr family and I instantly clicked. My family being 700 miles away the Carrs took me as though I am 1 of their own. If there was a Holliday dinner and I wasn't there someone was coming with a truck and a rope to get me. After I left Virginia Rex and I talked at least once a week. Sometimes about those weird cars that come in our shops but mostly how everyone is. I will miss that. His large strong family have heard my condolences and it goes without saying. I already miss those phone calls and will remember you always. Rest in peace my brother. God bless.

Keith Mason Friend January 11, 2022