Rexie Jackson
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Rexie Jackson

September 22, 2021

Rexie Jackson, 81, of Roanoke, Virginia, wife of the late Ralph Kirby Jackson, passed away early on the morning of Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

She is survived by her daughter, Melinda; son-in-law, Mike; grandson, Cooper; her son, Melvin; grandson, Justin; granddaughter, Brianna; her daughter, Anita and son-in-law, Aaron; her sister, Judy Fuller; and brother-in-law, John.

There will be a private graveside service only. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to LOA Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 14205, Roanoke, VA 24038. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oakey’s North Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Was my pleasure to be her Sunday care giver. We had many great conversations of her childhood and all. I miss her deeply. RIP Rexie.
Laura Carter
Work
January 30, 2022
Will miss delivering MOW to Rexie. Always enjoyed spending a few minutes with her. Condolences to the family.
Gloria Gillespie
Other
September 27, 2021
I miss my Dearest Friend and neighbor. When we moved to Roanoke, I prayed for good neighbors and he sent me Ralph and Rexie.
Joann Sitton
Friend
September 27, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with Rexie's family
Kathy and Larry Mueller
Friend
September 26, 2021
