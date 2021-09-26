Rexie Jackson
September 22, 2021
Rexie Jackson, 81, of Roanoke, Virginia, wife of the late Ralph Kirby Jackson, passed away early on the morning of Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
She is survived by her daughter, Melinda; son-in-law, Mike; grandson, Cooper; her son, Melvin; grandson, Justin; granddaughter, Brianna; her daughter, Anita and son-in-law, Aaron; her sister, Judy Fuller; and brother-in-law, John.
There will be a private graveside service only. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to LOA Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 14205, Roanoke, VA 24038. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
