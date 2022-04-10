Rhett Nolan Funderburke
April 1, 2022
Rhett N. Funderburke, 44, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, April 1, 2022, surrounded by family and friends.
A graduate of Cave Spring High School, Rhett worked for Lighting Virginia for 25 years. In 2014, he chose to focus on his health and sobriety, and in turn, touched so many lives with his faith, strength, and commitment to recovery. In January of 2021, he was diagnosed with cancer. He was able to stay positive and determined to overcome this battle with his faith, family, and friends' support. As he was fighting for his life, he was still sharing his recovery story in order to help others. His servant's heart and commitment to recovery spread throughout the community.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Tom and Gilda Funderburke, and Robert and Sarah Hollins.
Those left to cherish his memories until we meet again are his parents, Rick Funderburke (Carol), and Anne Johnston (Hal); his sisters, Kari Fitzgerald (Mark) and Kate Funderburke; brother, Ross Funderburke; nephew, Dash; niece, Story; as well as his life-long friend, Brian Moras.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Cave Spring Baptist Church with Dr. Peter Schemm Jr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rhett's honor to PANCAN or Rebos. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131.
Published by Roanoke Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2022.