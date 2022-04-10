Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rhett Nolan Funderburke
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 15 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
Send Flowers
Rhett Nolan Funderburke

April 1, 2022

Rhett N. Funderburke, 44, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, April 1, 2022, surrounded by family and friends.

A graduate of Cave Spring High School, Rhett worked for Lighting Virginia for 25 years. In 2014, he chose to focus on his health and sobriety, and in turn, touched so many lives with his faith, strength, and commitment to recovery. In January of 2021, he was diagnosed with cancer. He was able to stay positive and determined to overcome this battle with his faith, family, and friends' support. As he was fighting for his life, he was still sharing his recovery story in order to help others. His servant's heart and commitment to recovery spread throughout the community.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Tom and Gilda Funderburke, and Robert and Sarah Hollins.

Those left to cherish his memories until we meet again are his parents, Rick Funderburke (Carol), and Anne Johnston (Hal); his sisters, Kari Fitzgerald (Mark) and Kate Funderburke; brother, Ross Funderburke; nephew, Dash; niece, Story; as well as his life-long friend, Brian Moras.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Cave Spring Baptist Church with Dr. Peter Schemm Jr. officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rhett's honor to PANCAN or Rebos. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131.
Published by Roanoke Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Apr
16
Service
11:00a.m.
Cave Spring Baptist Church
4873 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.