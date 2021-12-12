Rhonda Lee (Tongue) BaileySeptember 24, 1951 - December 8, 2021Rhonda Lee (Tongue) Bailey passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.She was born September 24, 1951 in Annapolis, Maryland. She was the oldest of four daughters and was raised in a Christian home. She loved the Lord, Christmas time, and her family dearly. She eagerly waited for the Lord's return while she served her family. She read her Bible faithfully, and when she couldn't read, she listened. She thought more seriously close to the end and wanted everyone to know and love the Lord.A celebration of life will be held at Grace Church, 2731 Edgewood Street, SW, Roanoke, on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.