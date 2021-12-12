Menu
Rhonda Lee Bailey
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
Rhonda Lee (Tongue) Bailey

September 24, 1951 - December 8, 2021

Rhonda Lee (Tongue) Bailey passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

She was born September 24, 1951 in Annapolis, Maryland. She was the oldest of four daughters and was raised in a Christian home. She loved the Lord, Christmas time, and her family dearly. She eagerly waited for the Lord's return while she served her family. She read her Bible faithfully, and when she couldn't read, she listened. She thought more seriously close to the end and wanted everyone to know and love the Lord.

A celebration of life will be held at Grace Church, 2731 Edgewood Street, SW, Roanoke, on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Celebration of Life
5:30p.m.
Grace Church
731 Edgewood Street, SW, Roanoke, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
