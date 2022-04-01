Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rhonda Scott
1958 - 2022
BORN
1958
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
Rhonda Scott

Rhonda Scott, 64, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Sydney McCune Sr.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Chester Scott; mother, Darlene McCune; brother and sister-in-law, Sydney Jr. and Tina McCune; sisters-in-law, Susan (Dennis) Jones and Teresa (Curtis) Cadd; and godson, William Lee Simpson.

It was Rhonda's request that no services be held, but Chester would like to thank all the friends and neighbors for their care and support, especially caregiver, Sue McDaniel during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.