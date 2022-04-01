Rhonda Scott
Rhonda Scott, 64, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Sydney McCune Sr.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Chester Scott; mother, Darlene McCune; brother and sister-in-law, Sydney Jr. and Tina McCune; sisters-in-law, Susan (Dennis) Jones and Teresa (Curtis) Cadd; and godson, William Lee Simpson.
It was Rhonda's request that no services be held, but Chester would like to thank all the friends and neighbors for their care and support, especially caregiver, Sue McDaniel during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 1, 2022.