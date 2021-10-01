Richard G. Ara
June 16, 1941 - September 29, 2021
Richard G. Ara of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, after a brief illness.
Richard was born in Sophia, W.Va., on June 16, 1941. After high school, Richard joined the United States Army. Upon completing his service in the Army, he moved to Roanoke and worked for General Electric Company where he retired after many years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Rena Ara; brother, Raymond Ara; devoted and loving wife, Nancy K. Ara; and good friend and companion, Peggy N. Gause.
Surviving to cherish his memory is his sister, Drema Perdue and husband, Gene, of Green Valley, W.Va.; niece, Trena Wright and husband, Chris, of Powhatan, Va.; great-nephew, Tanner Wright; niece, Sharyn Merchant and husband, Bob, of Roanoke; niece, Debbi Kiddy of Mount Dora, Fla.; sister-in-law, JoAnn Butler and husband, Dan, of Roanoke; special friend, Roger Dillard of Roanoke; and many other friends, nieces, and nephews.
Richard was a member of Penn Forest Worship Center where he served faithfully. He enjoyed traveling, eating out with friends and family, and working in his woodshop. He was very caring, showing kindness and offering help to everyone.
The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Funeral Service being conducted at 2 p.m. with Pastor Myron Atkinson officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Penn Forest Worship Center, 3735 Chaparral Drive, Roanoke, VA 24018 or to a charitable organization of your choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2021.