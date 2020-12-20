Menu
Richard E. "Dick" Barnello
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Richard E. "Dick" Barnello

January 24, 1936 - December 19, 2020

Richard E. Barnello, 84, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Dick was born in Syracuse, New York on January 24, 1936, to John and Edith Barnello, the eleventh of thirteen children. He retired to Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, then to Roanoke, Virginia. He was a member of Our Lady of Nazareth Roman Catholic Church and a prior member of Resurrection Roman Catholic Church of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia.

He attended Smith Technical High School and earned his Associates degree while serving in the United States Marine Corps from 1956 to 1959. He was a Fourth-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, volunteered with Lake Christian Ministries, and was a member of the Resurrection Church Choir. He enjoyed drawing, creating his annual Christmas card, and playing chess as well as bocce ball with his grandchildren.

Dick was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Marie C. Barnello; parents, John and Edith Barnello; and siblings, Ralph, Fred, Rose, John, Pete, Margaret, Robert, and Lillian.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Lynelle Tokar (John) and Kimberly Reynolds (Brett); his son, Brett Barnello (Anne); siblings, William "Art" (Josie), Caroline Petroff, and James (Kathleen); eight wonderful grandchildren, Rachel Tokar, Sarah Tokar, Maxwell Reynolds, Emily Reynolds, Katherine Tokar, Charles Barnello, Elizabeth Barnello, and Margret Barnello; as well as countless nieces and nephews.

The family would like to acknowledge and extend a heartfelt thanks to Pam Hinkle, CNA and Analeigh Ferguson, RN, BSN of Gentle Shepherd Hospice for their genuine compassion and care.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Ave., Roanoke, Virginia. The Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Our Lady of Nazareth Roman Catholic Church, Roanoke, Virginia. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Gentle Shepherd Hospice, 6045 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019 (www.gentleshepherdhospice.com/donate/). Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.


Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Dec
23
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Nazareth Roman Catholic Church
Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Deepest sympathies to the whole family
Laura Perrone Carno
Friend
December 23, 2020
Mr. Barnello’s smile was bright and he will surely be missed.
My families thoughts are with you and praying for peace and health during this time.
Brad and Marla Clinard
Coworker
December 22, 2020
Dick, we have such lasting memories of you and Marie at our time at Smith Mountain Lake, so many laughs, too many to share but they will remain close to our hearts. You will be missed by your wonderful family but they will be happy that you are back with Marie, So glad you were part of our lives. Put that Santa suit on again and celebrate i heaven, we know you are there.
Jeanne and Jerry Eichhorn
Friend
December 21, 2020
Dick: what a life and family you had...You were blessed. May the Holy Spirit comfort them now that you have been welcomed into God´s Kingdom. You will be missed. Semper Fi, Marine!
Wm & Mary Roethlisberger
December 21, 2020
