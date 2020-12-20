Richard E. "Dick" Barnello
January 24, 1936 - December 19, 2020
Richard E. Barnello, 84, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020.
Dick was born in Syracuse, New York on January 24, 1936, to John and Edith Barnello, the eleventh of thirteen children. He retired to Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, then to Roanoke, Virginia. He was a member of Our Lady of Nazareth Roman Catholic Church and a prior member of Resurrection Roman Catholic Church of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia.
He attended Smith Technical High School and earned his Associates degree while serving in the United States Marine Corps from 1956 to 1959. He was a Fourth-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, volunteered with Lake Christian Ministries, and was a member of the Resurrection Church Choir. He enjoyed drawing, creating his annual Christmas card, and playing chess as well as bocce ball with his grandchildren.
Dick was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Marie C. Barnello; parents, John and Edith Barnello; and siblings, Ralph, Fred, Rose, John, Pete, Margaret, Robert, and Lillian.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Lynelle Tokar (John) and Kimberly Reynolds (Brett); his son, Brett Barnello (Anne); siblings, William "Art" (Josie), Caroline Petroff, and James (Kathleen); eight wonderful grandchildren, Rachel Tokar, Sarah Tokar, Maxwell Reynolds, Emily Reynolds, Katherine Tokar, Charles Barnello, Elizabeth Barnello, and Margret Barnello; as well as countless nieces and nephews.
The family would like to acknowledge and extend a heartfelt thanks to Pam Hinkle, CNA and Analeigh Ferguson, RN, BSN of Gentle Shepherd Hospice for their genuine compassion and care.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Ave., Roanoke, Virginia. The Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Our Lady of Nazareth Roman Catholic Church, Roanoke, Virginia. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Gentle Shepherd Hospice, 6045 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019 (www.gentleshepherdhospice.com/donate/
). Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2020.