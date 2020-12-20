Dick, we have such lasting memories of you and Marie at our time at Smith Mountain Lake, so many laughs, too many to share but they will remain close to our hearts. You will be missed by your wonderful family but they will be happy that you are back with Marie, So glad you were part of our lives. Put that Santa suit on again and celebrate i heaven, we know you are there.

Jeanne and Jerry Eichhorn Friend December 21, 2020