Richard Albert "Dick" Baynton
September 5, 1927 - March 20, 2020
The amazing adventure that was the life of Richard Albert "Dick" Baynton came to an end when he was called home to his eternal life one year ago on Friday, March 20, 2020.
He was predeceased by his father, Gordon Frederick Baynton; mother, Leah Esther (Rhodes) Baynton; sister, Peggy Ann Crandall; wife of 63 years, Virginia Elaine (Hubbard) Baynton; and niece, Candace (Crandall) Hopkins.
He is survived by daughter, Penny; sons, Jim (wife, Peggy) and Randy; grandsons, Ben Baynton and Yancey (wife, Angie) Vaughan; a great-granddaughter; two great-grandsons; a great-great-granddaughter; and many cousins, nieces and nephews and innumerable friends whom he regarded as family.
Born on September 5, 1927, in Lake Orion, Mich., Dick became a force of nature as a kid during the Great Depression. He was a prankster and later a consummate hitchhiker. At the very end of World War II, Dick served as a chemical warfare defense specialist and drill instructor in the United States Navy. Following his graduation from Michigan State University (Go Spartans!) in 1949, he found the only true love of his life and married Elaine (Hubbard) on June 2, 1951. Their journey together led to three children, and to homes in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wyoming, Hawaii, Colorado, Minnesota, Idaho and Virginia. Dick's career in the building industry included ownership of a construction company, employment with the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), Boise Cascade Corporation, and American Woodmark Corporation.
In 1975, Dick and Elaine moved to Roanoke and opened Cardinal Cabinet Corporation, which became a training ground for large numbers of professionals still practicing in the kitchen and bath industry. Dick was a founding member of the Virginia Chapter of the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and served on the national board of directors. After the 1994 sale of Cardinal, Dick worked with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and became a business consultant. He earned his MBA from Radford University (Go Highlanders!) at the age of 71, and continued his consultancy until his passing. Dick's crowning achievement was the publication of his book, "The Handbook of Small Business."
He never had a political or social opinion he was unwilling to express, and jumped at the opportunity to be a columnist with The Roanoke Star News. Dick was a member of the Elks Club and the Big Lick Breakfast Club, and entertained his pals with jokes or bald-faced lies. During his 45-year membership at Second Presbyterian Church, Dick served as an elder and ruling elder, The Picnic Czar and ever-present greeter/usher. His greatest joy in life was sharing his smile and quick wit with others.
Dick Baynton's life and legacy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Second Presbyterian Church, 214 Mountain Avenue SW, the Rev. George C. Anderson, DDV officiating. Friends are invited to live-stream his service at http://www.spres.org/worship/livestream/
. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.
Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2021.